PTC has new executive vice president, chief strategy officer

Boston engineering software firm PTC has promoted Catherine Kniker to be executive vice president and chief strategy officer, to take over for Kathleen Mitford, who was recruited away by Microsoft. Mitford is joining the Redmond, Wash.-based software giant, a key business partner of PTC’s, as a corporate vice president in its Azure Marketing division. PTC chief executive Jim Heppelmann said he looks forward to working with Mitford in her new role after working together at PTC for 15 years to shape its growth. As chief strategy officer, Mitford oversaw corporate development, strategic alliances, and academic programs. Kniker, her replacement, joined PTC in 2016 as chief revenue officer, and later moved into a new role managing its alliances with key corporate partners, including Microsoft and Rockwell Automation. She also helped spearhead the recent $715 million acquisition of Arena Solutions, the largest acquisition in PTC’s history. — JON CHESTO

REAL ESTATE

Home prices jumped in February

US home prices rose in February at the fastest pace in nearly seven years as strong demand for housing collided with a tight supply of homes on the market. The February S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, rose 11.9 percent from a year earlier, the biggest gain since March 2014. The index had also surged — 11.1 percent — in January. The February gain was about what economists had expected. Prices rose in all 20 cities, led by year-over-year gains of 17.4 percent in Phoenix, 17 percent in San Diego and 15.4 percent in Seattle. Chicago (up 8.6 percent) and Las Vegas (up 9.1 percent) registered the smallest gains. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford to open battery development center near Detroit

Saying that it wants to control the key technology for electric vehicles, Ford plans to open a battery development center near Detroit by the end of next year. The company said the 200,000-square-foot facility will have equipment to design, test, and even do small-scale manufacturing of battery cells and packs. The lab also will develop electronic controls and other items as Ford moves more of the process in-house. Eventually the company wants to do large-scale manufacturing of its own batteries globally, a task now performed by supply companies. Like many global automakers who have been stung by computer chip and other supply chain shortages, Ford wants to make sure it has enough batteries for what it says is an accelerating transition away from internal combustion engines. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

STREAMING

Spotify unveils new ways for podcasters to make money

Spotify is rolling out new ways for podcasters to make money from their shows, stepping up efforts after a recent move by Apple Inc. to attract talent to its platform. The Stockholm-based company debuted a feature Tuesday that lets podcasters mark episodes as only for subscribers. Users can then keep 100 percent of the revenue they get over the next two years, with a 5 percent fee coming in 2023. The option will be available in the United States to start, and then in other countries in the following months. The audio-streaming company also is launching an open-access platform that lets podcasts with content on other services share their material on Spotify. And it looks to make it easier for customers to find advertisers for their shows with a new ad marketplace called the Spotify Audience Network. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BEER

Bud Light to get the party started with 100,000 free tickets to football, baseball games

Bud Light markets itself as a party beer, and its betting that America is ready to partake again. That’s why it’s unleashing what Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for the Anheuser-Busch InBev brand, called the “biggest sports ticket giveaway in the history of mankind.” Bud Light, known for its over-the-top marketing, will nudge America back to events where lots of beer drinking usually happens by dispersing 100,000 free tickets valued at $10 million to sporting events, including the National Football League and Major League Baseball. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

London’s empty financial center turns to housing, retail

The City of London, the capitol’s financial district, is planning for life after the pandemic. The overseers of the sparsely-populated area announced plans on Tuesday to build at least 1,500 homes in the next decade, along with exploring new ways to repurpose empty space. It’s already flagged ambitions to develop 1.3 million square feet of shopping space over 15 years. Vacancies across the City have soared 70 percent since the onset of the pandemic to 12 million square feet. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

OFFICE SPACE

HSBC to reduce office space by 20 percent, cut travel

HSBC expects to cut its office footprint by 20 percent this year and is budgeting for half its previous business travel costs as the adoption of flexible working spurs changes to longstanding practices. The bank, which has already committed to a 40 percent reduction in office space in the long term, expects to get halfway to its goal over the course of this year, Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Tuesday. HSBC’s pace highlights how quickly the pandemic has redrawn the office market as businesses debate the type and extent of space required for their newly-remote workforces. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DELIVERY

UPS sees pandemic demand continue

Small businesses in the United States fueled demand for delivery, helping UPS post better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter of the year. That sent the company’s stock to an all-time high Tuesday morning. UPS is one of the few companies that benefited from the pandemic as demand for delivery rose as more people stayed home and shopped online. But even with more people getting vaccinated and heading out, the company said it expects delivery demand to continue this year as more businesses open up and need to ship goods. Plus, consumers have more money in their pocket to spend from government stimulus checks. UPS said daily volume jumped more than 14 percent in the first three months of the year from the same period a year ago. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEDIA

Google’s digital advertising recovers

Google’s digital advertising network has shifted back into high gear after an unprecedented reversal during the early stages of the pandemic. The robust first-quarter advertising growth announced Tuesday provides the latest sign that advertisers are expecting the economy to roar back to life as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19 and burst out of their pandemic cocoons. The company’s ad sales surged 32 percent from the same time last year to nearly $45 billion during the January-March period. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Amazon to overtake Walmart by 2025, study says

Amazon will supplant Walmart as the biggest US retailer by 2025, according to a new report, suggesting the e-commerce giant has too much momentum for Walmart to stop despite big investments in its own e-commerce offerings. By 2025, US shoppers will buy $632 billion worth of products at Amazon and retail afflilites including Whole Foods Market, surpassing Walmart’s $523 billion, according to the report by Edge by Ascential, which measured the value of all goods sold by each company online and in stores with the exception of gasoline. — BLOOMBERG NEWS