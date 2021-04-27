If you’ve been a big bean fan, try a subscription box

We stocked our pantries with beans when the pandemic first hit to find comfort in soups and stews. If dishes with legumes continue to be part of your cooking repertoire, then the Bean Box from Vermont Bean Crafters might be of interest. The wholesale company produces bean burgers and other plant-based foods for restaurants, but recently the business introduced a quarterly subscription for boxes of unique, organic dried beans for the public. All the beans are cultivated on farms in the Northeast. Every three months, 6 pounds of different varieties arrive at your door. A box might contain Kenearly Yellow Eyes, a white bean with its yellow-brown eye, from Lover’s Brook Farm in Maine; golden brown Marafax supplied by the Johnson family in Vermont; BlackBeard black beans from Peter Schlitz in Lawrenceville, N.Y.; or the Borlotti white and maroon-streaked produced by the Callan family in New York’s Finger Lake region, and others. The boxes also contain a jar of dried herbs or a spice, recipe suggestions and stories about the growers. The subscription costs $48 a box (including shipping). For information about the schedule and to order, visit vermontbeancrafters.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND