From ‘Little Women’ to ‘Dickinson,’ this New Bedford shop makes custom flags for the screen

“‘Dickinson’ was interesting because they wanted it made out of linen,” said owner Penny Brewer. “We’ve never made flags out of linen before, so that was a whole different experience. It’s a beautiful fabric. They wanted sort of more antique colors, not the usual bright red, white, and blue.”

The New Bedford shop’s latest assignment? A batch of Civil War-era 34-star American flags for the upcoming season of the Apple TV+ series “Dickinson.”

Somehow — and they can’t quite tell you why — Brewer Banner Designs has become something of go-to shop for films and TV shows in need of custom flags, from Halloween flags for an Adam Sandler movie to team mementos for Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom.”

“Dickinson,” the hit Apple+ series created by Alena Smith, stars Hailee Steinfeld as Amherst poet Emily Dickinson. Brewer says the shop was contacted by assistant set director and buyer Tyler Dawkins (who apparently has an eye for period style, having worked on Amazon’s eye candy mid-century-set for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

The total order was for 14 flags, Brewer added, including 12 to lay over coffins for a burial scene. The “Dickinson” crew is currently filming season 3, and Brewer believes they’re shooting in New York. Dickinson’s home, now known as the Emily Dickinson Museum in Amherst, was essentially re-created for the set, according to Architectural Digest.

Brewer Banner employee Dianne Veiga said it took “about a month” to make the burial scene flags. “We have to sew each star, trim them out, sew all the stripes. It’s a lot of detail work.”

Brewer added that linen is a slower fabric to work with, whereas most flags today are made of nylon or polyester.

A peek inside the Brewer Banner Designs New Bedford shop. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Brewer Banner Designs started in 1984. Their first big film assignment was “Glory” (1989). They made period flags for the drama about the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, starring Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, and Matthew Broderick. “The 54th regiment came from Massachusetts, and lot of people came from New Bedford, actually,” Brewer said.

The shop later made raccoon pennants — which they think became cast or crew mementos — for Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom” (2012) starring Bill Murray, Bruce Willis, Frances McDormand, Edward Norton, and Tilda Swinton. It was filmed in various Rhode Island locations.

The Brewer Banner team sold flags and bunting to the Max Winkler boxing movie “Jungleland” (2019), which was filmed in the New Bedford and Fall River area. They made flags for Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” (2019), shot in several locations around Concord.

“I went to the film all excited,” Brewer said with a laugh. “You get barely a flash [of the flags] in the final cut.”

Their Halloween-themed flags got a bit more screen-time in Adam Sandler’s Salem-set “Hubie Halloween” (2020), which was filmed on the North Shore.

“It’s surreal,” Veiga said of spotting her handiwork onscreen. “It’s kind of satisfying to see what you do.”

Veiga hopes to catch their work in “Dickinson.” But, she said laughing, the Apple TV+ streaming service is “the one I don’t have.”

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.