In pandemic times, this North End restaurant and St. Stephen’s Church lend each other a hand

“Last year was dark days,” Frattaroli said. “We didn’t exactly know what we could expect going forward. The restaurant didn’t have any alternatives for seating since the North End is so tight, and we had already been closed for months.”

The fire station opposite from Lucia Ristorante, the North End spot Frattaroli co-owns with his parents, prevented him from erecting seating on the road and sidewalk. And the city declined his request to shutter the narrow alleyway nearby.

When Boston restaurants opened for outdoor dining during the first pandemic spring, Philip Frattaroli was in a bind.

That’s when he turned to the St. Stephen’s Church, the historic building next to Lucia. He hoped the church and its pastor — longtime friends of the Frattaroli family — would lend them the centuries-old brick courtyard for seating. It was already fenced off and had a picturesque white blossom tree. The tables and chairs could sit in the shadow of the church, as waiters hustled in and out of the side staff entrance.

Lucia Ristorante on the left and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church on the right. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Father David Costello agreed, Frattaroli said, without hesitation. For months of 2020 al fresco dining, the courtyard “was a saving grace,” a huge boost from takeout sales earlier in the pandemic.

So this year, when the church extended their help once again, Frattaroli offered a gracious gift in return.

He paid for the courtyard renovation, a detailed process that preserved the historic integrity of the space. Decades of harsh New England winters and tree roots had mangled the brick work. Certain pieces were raised and broken. So the courtyard was regraded and leveled, and a new bricks were put in place.

Today, the space is again neat and tidy, ready for warm-weather diners these next eight months.

The Father was “pleasantly surprised by the offer,” Frattaroli said. “The church has never asked us for rent or anything, though we make a donation each month. . . . It’s a been a great fit — a godsend really.”

The patio seats around 60 people, compared with Lucia’s pre-pandemic, 280-person indoor capacity.

“Nothing this year is ideal,” Frattaroli said. “This comes close.”

Philip Frattaroli outside the St. Stephen's courtyard as a child. Philip Frattaroli

It’s far from the first time the family and St. Stephen’s have come together.

Frattaroli’s father founded Lucia in 1977, just two years after the church was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Located by the Paul Revere statue, the church was built in 1713 and later redesigned by renowned architect Charles Bulfinch. Fun fact: St. Stephen’s bell was cast by Paul Revere himself.

The Frattaroli family lived above the restaurant for several years and baptized their children at St. Stephen’s. Philip himself was married in the church, as were two of his sisters. In 2018, the family helped raise money to renovate St. Stephen’s steeple.

Now, the Frattaroli family has yet another reason to be grateful for the church.

“Look at this. This is the best patio in the North End,” Philip Frattaroli said. “We couldn’t have done it without them.”

