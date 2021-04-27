Popular recipe site Epicurious is cutting out beef

“We know that some people might assume that this decision signals some sort of vendetta against cows — or the people who eat them,” Epicurious editors Maggie Hoffman and David Tamarkin wrote in the announcement. “But this decision was not made because we hate hamburgers (we don’t!). Instead, our shift is solely about sustainability, about not giving airtime to one of the world’s worst climate offenders. We think of this decision as not anti-beef but rather pro-planet.”

The popular recipe website and cooking blog announced Monday that it’s officially cutting beef from future articles, newsletters, and recipes to encourage more sustainable, environmentally friendly cooking habits.

In fact, Epicurious quietly left beef behind over a year ago. This week’s announcement just makes the move official.

That means cauliflower and mushrooms will star in summer grilling suggestions. Ground beef patties will make way for vegetarian alternatives, and plant-based “meats” will have time in the spotlight at Epicurious.

Epicurious will continue to post recipes that include poultry, and none of the recipes that include beef published in 2019 and before are being taken down.

The Epicurious editors said the decision was driven by the desire home cooks have “to do better.” Almost 15 percent of greenhouse gas emissions comes from livestock production, and a large portion of that can be traced back to beef alone.

“Individual actions like choosing alt-meat — or mushrooms, or chickpeas — instead of the real thing can feel so small they’re essentially pointless,” the editors said in their announcement. “But every time you abstain from beef at the grocery store or a restaurant, you send a signal — to the grocery store, yes, but also, and perhaps more influentially, to whomever you talk to about your decision.”

