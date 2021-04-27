Recipe: Fresh mint shines in this simple dish of angel hair with pecorino

Serves 4

Bright, fresh mint shines in this uncomplicated dish of angel hair, which has very little sauce beside some of the water the pasta boiled in. That's mixed with a generous amount of pecorino, a firm sheep's milk cheese, garlic, olive oil, crushed red pepper, and lemon. The only catch to this simple technique is remembering to save the pasta water before you drain the angel hair. Cooks who have tipped the water down the drain before scooping some out use various methods for remembering. Some say to use a ladle to remove the required amount before draining off the rest in a colander. Others recommend using tongs or a spider to transfer the pasta to a bowl or another pot, safeguarding all of the pasta water. My go-to is to place a liquid measuring cup under the colander to catch the bulk of the water as it is poured off, but this requires a 2-cup or 4-cup measure that has a level rim to support the colander. Or try using a bowl under the colander. Whichever system you choose, set it up ahead of time. For this angel hair, you’ll need at least 3/4 cup of pasta water, but save more because you may find that you need it. If the pasta sits at all while you finish other preparations, you can pour a little more of the water on top to revive it. It’s a bit tricky but worth it for a satisfying meal ready in less than half an hour.

Salt and black pepper, to taste 12 ounces angel hair pasta 2 tablespoons butter, cut up 3 tablespoons olive oil 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper 1 cup grated pecorino 1 cup chopped fresh mint Grated rind of 1 lemon

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the angel hair and cook, stirring several times, for 4 to 5 minutes, or until it is tender but still has some bite. Set aside 2 cups of pasta cooking water. Drain the pasta into a colander.

2. Return the angel hair to the pot and add the butter. Stir occasionally as it melts.

3. In a small skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the garlic and red pepper. Cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes, or until it is aromatic. Pour the oil over the pasta.

4. Add the pecorino to the pasta with 3/4 cup of the pasta cooking water. Stir gently until the cheese melts. Add more cooking water, if necessary, to make pasta that is coated all over with sauce.

5. Stir in the mint, lemon, and black pepper. Taste for seasoning and add salt, if you like (the cheese may have added enough).

Karoline Boehm Goodnick