Recipe: Spring is here when rhubarb is in the market and you can bake a cobbler with buttermilk biscuits

Serves 6

Hello spring. When you see rhubarb in the market, it announces spring, and then summer will come soon, and the slog of the long and weary winter is behind us. For this cobbler, cook cut-up rhubarb briefly in a skillet in a little sugar syrup; use a nonreactive pan so the fruit retains its rosy color instead of washing away in a profusion of juices and turning a drab ginger brown. The topping is buttery buttermilk biscuit dough, a cinch to make in the food processor, which is shaped into disks to cover the top of the fruit. The result is a tangy, saucy dessert with a light, flaky topping. You can make it for the next few months. Celebrate spring, get out your baking dish, and don’t spare the cream.

BISCUITS

1½ cups flour 2 tablespoons sugar 1½ teaspoons baking powder ¾ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt 6 tablespoons cold, unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes ½ cup buttermilk Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a 1 1/2 quart baking dish. Line a quarter sheet pan or small baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a food processor, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and butter. Pulse the mixture until the butter forms pea-size pieces. Remove the cover, drizzle the mixture with the buttermilk, and cover again. Pulse again just until the forms large clumps.

3. Turn the clumps onto a lightly floured counter and lightly press them together to form a dough. Divide it into 6 pieces and shape each into a flat disk that is about 1/2-inch thick and 2 1/2 inches in diameter. Place them on the parchment-lined sheet and refrigerate while you make the filling.

RHUBARB

1 cup sugar Pinch of salt Grated rind and juice of 1 orange 2 pounds fresh rhubarb, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces (about 7 cups) 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Extra buttermilk (for brushing) Extra sugar (for sprinkling) 1 cup heavy cream (for serving)

1. In a wide skillet over medium-high heat, stir the sugar, salt, and orange rind and juice. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly, and let the mixture cook for 1 minute to dissolve the sugar.

2. Add the rhubarb to the pan, turn the heat to high, and cook the rhubarb, stirring often, for 3 to 4 minutes, or until it begins to soften but the pieces remain intact. Transfer to the baking dish, scraping the juices into the dish with a rubber spatula.

3. Brush the biscuits with buttermilk and arrange them on the rhubarb, leaving space between them. Sprinkle generously with sugar.

4. Transfer the dish to the oven. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the biscuits are golden and the rhubarb is bubbly between the rounds. Cool for at least 20 minutes. Serve with cream.

Sally Pasley Vargas