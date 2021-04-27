Soluna Garden Farm’s herb, spice, and tea blends will kick you out of a flavor rut

Soluna Garden Farm in Winchester grows mostly herbs and flowers. It may be better known, however, for its herb, spice, and tea blends that intrigue both adventurous cooks and tea drinkers and those who typically stick with the tried-and-true. Cofounders Amy Hirschfeld and Tatiana Brainerd explain that ideas and recipes for their spice blends come from research of varied cuisines as well as inspiration from places they’ve visited. They source ingredients from small organic farms worldwide and, says Hirschfeld, pay close attention to suppliers for their commitments to quality and environmental sustainability. Popular blends include Za’atar, a Middle Eastern mix of sumac, sesame seeds, thyme, and other herbs; Good Stuff!, which will make you think of Thanksgiving stuffing; Smoky Maple Barbeque Rub, tasty on ribs and salmon; and Pseudo-Salt, an all-purpose blend of savory flavors without salt. For something a bit off the beaten path, Ras El Hanout for Coffee is a sweet-spiced version of the traditional Moroccan blend, with nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and more, perfect for sprinkling on coffee or ice cream. Zanzibari Red Curry and Baharat, an Arabian blend, are other combinations that offer sweet, spicy, and savory notes. The duo makes 16 different tea blends, including Honey Blossom, Smoky Vanilla Chai, Ruby Rose, and Turmeric Ginger. The adorably named Roasty Toasty Roots is an “herbal coffee substitute that brews up black as night and is one of my favorites,” says Brainerd. Made with chicory and dandelion roots, cacao nibs, and maple granules, they use the blend to make hot and iced lattes at their Boston Public Market store. In addition to individual jars of herb and spice blends ($8 to $12), teas ($6), and herbal vinegars ($12), Soluna Garden Farm offers Tea of the Month subscriptions (starting at $82 for three months) and its Around the World in Ten Spice Blends ($99) makes a lovely gift for budding cooks. Available at the Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston, www.bostonpublicmarket.org, and online at www.solunagardenfarm.com.

LISA ZWIRN