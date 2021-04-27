15-year-old boy arrested after early morning crash on I-495

State Police on Tuesday arrested a 15-year-old boy who allegedly fled on foot after he crashed the car he was driving on Interstate 495 in Littleton.

State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash at 5:35 a.m. Tuesday, State Police spokesman David Procopio said. The 15-year-old allegedly fled the crash on foot in the area of Warren Street and Mill Street. He was arrested at approximately 5:45 a.m.

The vehicle the boy was driving was determined to be stolen and has a Connecticut registration, Procopio said.