15-year-old boy arrested after early morning crash on I-495

State Police on Tuesday arrested a 15-year-old boy who allegedly fled on foot after he crashed the car he was driving on Interstate 495 in Littleton.
State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash at 5:35 a.m. Tuesday, State Police spokesman David Procopio said. The 15-year-old allegedly fled the crash on foot in the area of Warren Street and Mill Street. He was arrested at approximately 5:45 a.m.
The vehicle the boy was driving was determined to be stolen and has a Connecticut registration, Procopio said.
Littleton Emergency Medical Services transported the boy to Emerson Hospital for “examination of injuries.”
No further information was released Tuesday morning.
Advertisement
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.