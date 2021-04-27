Abington voters choose Chapin, Hagerty in selectmen’s race

In a close three-way race for two seats on Abington’s five-member Board of Selectmen, voters reelected presiding chair Timothy Chapin and gave the second slot to Alexander Hagerty, who has been active in local government.

Hagerty received 679 votes for selectman; Chapin got 626; and Sewer Commissioner Christine Henrikson got 601, according to unofficial results from the Abington town clerk. The local election is nonpartisan.

During the campaign, the 26-year-old Hagerty said one of his priorities was to increase the town’s commercial tax base, especially on Abington land within the Union Park development. He was elected to the Board of Health in 2018 and chairs the town’s new Capital Planning Committee.