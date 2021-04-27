Agreement changes Revere Beach parking meter plans

Revere recently announced an agreement with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation to alter state plans for a parking meter program at Revere Beach.
The agency’s plans, set to take effect Saturday, May 1, had included installing meters along Revere Beach Boulevard from Eliot Circle to Carey Circle. Under the agreement, which followed discussions between the city and the state agency, no meters will be installed on the boulevard’s west side from Revere Street to Carey Circle.
Nearly 200 spaces will be designated along that stretch for Revere residents, 24 hours a day. Additionally, all of Ocean Avenue will be designated as 24-hour-a-day resident-only parking to deter beach visitors seeking to avoid meter parking.
The changes were announced by Mayor Brian Arrigo and DCR Commissioner Jim Montgomery. “Our top priority in collaborating with Commissioner Montgomery and DCR was to minimize the impact this program will have on our residents,” Arrigo said in a statement.
