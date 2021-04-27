Baker relaxes outdoor mask mandate in Mass., announces timeline for lifting most capacity restrictions and reopening bars, other businesses

In addition, officials said, starting May 10 road races and other large, outdoor athletic events will be permitted with staggered starts after submitting safety plans to a local board of health or the state Department of Public Health.

Effective April 30, face coverings “will only be required outside in public when it is not possible to socially distance, and at other times required by sector-specific guidance. Face coverings will still be required at all times in indoor public places,” the administration announced.

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced he will relax the state’s mask mandate in outdoor settings, and unveiled a series of other changes that, depending on health trends, could eventually ease most pandemic-era restrictions on businesses and gatherings by Aug. 1.

Advertisement

Also on the 10th of next month, youth and adult amateur sports tournaments will be allowed for moderate and high-risk sports, and singing will also be permitted indoors with strict distancing requirements at performance venues, restaurants, event venues and other businesses.

Further loosening of restrictions will happen on May 29, when gathering limits will increase to 200 people indoors and 250 people outdoors for event venues, public settings and private settings, provided the public health and vaccination data supports the move, officials said.

That same day, bars, beer gardens, breweries, wineries and distilleries will also be allowed to open, and they’ll be subject to restaurant rules with seated service only, a 90 minute limit and no dance floors, the release said. Outdoor events like street festivals, parades and agricultural festivals will be allowed at 50 percent of their previous capacity, and after submitting safety plans to health officials, according to the statement.

Restaurant guidance will also be updated on May 29 to eliminate the requirement that food be served with alcohol and to increase the maximum table size to 10, should the health and vaccine data support the move, Baker’s office said.

Advertisement

Then the real fun starts Aug. 1, per the statement, when venues like dance clubs and night clubs, saunas and steam rooms and fitness centers, and indoor water parks, and ball pits will open their doors - again, as long as the public health data shows it’s OK.

Also Aug. 1, the statement said, all industry restrictions will be lifted, and capacity will increase to 100 percent, with businesses encouraged to continue following best practices.

“Depending on vaccine distribution and public health data, the Administration may consider re-evaluating the August 1st date,” the statement said. “The Department of Public Health will also continue to issue guidance as needed, including guidance to still require masks indoors.”

The moves bring Massachusetts into Phase 4, Step 2 of its economic reopening.

Venues like Fenway, TD Garden, and Gillette Stadium were permitted last month to start welcoming fans back to their venues at 12 percent capacity.

The governor’s announcement Tuesday paves the way for bigger crowds at those sites and also signals that the Boston Marathon, which didn’t come off during its normal April slot this year or last, will go forward in October.

Tom Grilk, president and CEO of the Boston Athletic Association, the race organizer, had announced in January that the event had been rescheduled for Oct. 11, public health metrics permitting.

Tuesday’s development suggests the race will be held in some form in October, barring a major setback with the COVID numbers.

Advertisement

Customarily held each Patriots Day Monday in April, the marathon “race” last year morphed into a virtual event that took place in a span of one week in early September.

Baker’s scheduled to discuss the reopening moves at a State House briefing at 1:30 p.m. In Boston, Acting Mayor Kim Janey is slated to brief reporters at 4 p.m.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.