Bear sighted roaming across Framingham neighborhoods

The bear was first spotted on Spruce Street around 6:45 a.m., then again on Eleanor Road a few minutes later, the police department said in a Facebook post.

Some residents in Framingham woke up to a startling sight Tuesday morning: a bear roaming through the neighborhood.

A video from NBC Boston captures the bear crossing the street into the yard of a Spruce Street home. Behind the house is a wooded area.

Police last reported a sighting at 7:20 a.m. in the area of Knight Road. The department urged residents to “stay safe and be aware” in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

Environmental police officers responded to the road around 9 a.m. after the bear was observed crossing it. Since then, there have been no additional sightings, according to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

Officers remain in the area to monitor the situation, an EEA spokesperson said.

Animal control and MassWildlife were notified, officials said.

MassWildlife estimated there is a growing population of 4,500 black bears in the state. Bears will wander into neighborhoods with plentiful food sources.

Avoiding bird feeders and properly storing garbage are some tips to prevent conflicts with black bears, the agency recommended in a statement

The EEA advised anybody who sees the bear to “keep far away” and contact environmental police at 800-632-8075.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.