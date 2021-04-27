Dedham invites public to conversations about race

Town officials invite the public to participate in “Courageous Conversations About Race in Dedham” at a virtual meeting scheduled for Monday, May 3, at 7 p.m.

The moderated Zoom session will include a panel composed of the police chief, town manager, representatives of the Select Board, School Committee, and town Human Rights Commission, as well as Dedham residents with diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.

After open discussion and questions, the meeting will break into smaller groups and then reconvene to share feedback and come up with suggestions for steps the town can take “toward building an inclusive future,” according to the meeting announcement posted on the Dedham website.