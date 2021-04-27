Framingham State returns to ‘new normal’ this fall

Framingham State University is preparing for what university officials say will be a largely traditional academic semester this fall.
With the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program in full swing, the university is aiming to have most courses held in-person and for residence halls to be close to capacity by fall. Officials also are planning for a return to in-person events, activities, and campus life, including a full athletic schedule, in-person arts performances, and student clubs.
“It won’t quite be a full return to normal at FSU, but we are calling this our ‘new normal,’” Framingham State President F. Javier Cevallos said in a statement. “We are going to be maintaining our strong safety standards during the upcoming year, but vaccinations offer us an opportunity to get back to the in-person events and activities that our students need and deserve.”
Officials said some courses will remain remote to accommodate students who due to personal circumstances are unable to attend in person.
The Massachusetts State University system, which includes Framingham State, announced April 26 that all students will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus next fall.
