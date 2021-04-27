Framingham State returns to ‘new normal’ this fall

Framingham State University is preparing for what university officials say will be a largely traditional academic semester this fall.

With the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program in full swing, the university is aiming to have most courses held in-person and for residence halls to be close to capacity by fall. Officials also are planning for a return to in-person events, activities, and campus life, including a full athletic schedule, in-person arts performances, and student clubs.

“It won’t quite be a full return to normal at FSU, but we are calling this our ‘new normal,’” Framingham State President F. Javier Cevallos said in a statement. “We are going to be maintaining our strong safety standards during the upcoming year, but vaccinations offer us an opportunity to get back to the in-person events and activities that our students need and deserve.”