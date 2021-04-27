Here are the top Massachusetts high schools, according to the 2021 rankings from US News & World Report

US News & World Report on Tuesday unveiled its 2021 rankings of the country’s best high schools, placing three Massachusetts schools in the top 100 nationwide.

The list, which ranks more than 17,800 public high schools across the country, considers six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rates, according to a statement from US News & World Report.

“Families can use the Best High Schools rankings to see how schools compare at the national, state and local level on factors like graduation rates and college readiness,” Anita Narayan, managing editor of education at US News, said in a statement. “The rankings also provide insight into academic performance among underserved groups.”