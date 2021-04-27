Here are the top Massachusetts high schools, according to the 2021 rankings from US News & World Report

US News & World Report on Tuesday unveiled its 2021 rankings of the country’s best high schools, placing three Massachusetts schools in the top 100 nationwide.
The list, which ranks more than 17,800 public high schools across the country, considers six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rates, according to a statement from US News & World Report.
“Families can use the Best High Schools rankings to see how schools compare at the national, state and local level on factors like graduation rates and college readiness,” Anita Narayan, managing editor of education at US News, said in a statement. “The rankings also provide insight into academic performance among underserved groups.”
Of the top 100 high schools nationwide, three Massachusetts schools made it to the list: Boston Latin School in Boston at No. 36, Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School in Hadley at No. 40, and Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School in Marlborough at No. 93.
The report ranked 348 Massachusetts high schools. To see how your high school ranked, check this listing.
Here are the top 25 Massachusetts high schools
Schools are listed below followed by the municipality where it is located.
- Boston Latin School (Boston) | Ranked No. 36 nationally
- Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School (Hadley) | Ranked No. 40 nationally
- Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School (Marlborough) | Ranked No. 93 nationally
- Pioneer Charter School of Science 2 (PCSS-2) (Saugus) | Ranked No. 198 nationally
- The Bromfield School (Harvard) | Ranked No. 210 nationally
- Belmont High (Belmont) | Ranked No. 211 nationally
- Lexington High (Lexington) | Ranked No. 245 nationally
- Dover-Sherborn Regional High (Dover) | Ranked No. 290 nationally
- Weston High (Weston) | Ranked No. 320 nationally
- Hopkinton High School (Hopkinton) | Ranked No. 334 nationally
- Mystic Valley Regional Charter School (Malden) | Ranked No. 367 nationally
- Sharon High (Sharon) | Ranked No. 385 nationally
- Boston Latin Academy (Dorchester) | Ranked No. 396 nationally
- John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science (Roxbury) | Ranked No. 425 nationally
- Acton-Boxborough Regional High (Acton) | Ranked No. 426 nationally
- Needham High (Needham) | Ranked No. 480 nationally
- Pioneer Charter School of Science (Everett) | Ranked No. 536 nationally
- Wayland High School (Wayland) | Ranked No. 539 nationally
- Concord Carlisle High (Concord) | Ranked No. 575 nationally
- Brookline High (Brookline) | Ranked No. 591 nationally
- Westwood High (Westwood) | Ranked No. 628 nationally
- Norwell High (Norwell) | Ranked No. 629 nationally
- Manchester Essex Regional High School (Manchester) | Ranked No. 647 nationally
- Medfield Senior High (Medfield) | Ranked No. 680 nationally
- Excel Academy Charter School (East Boston) | Ranked No. 688 nationally
- Wellesley High School (Wellesley) | Ranked No. 695 nationally
- Groton Dunstable Regional (Groton) | Ranked No. 696 nationally
- Westborough High (Westborough) | Ranked No. 718 nationally
- Winchester High School (Winchester) | Ranked No. 739 nationally
- Westford Academy (Westford) | Ranked No. 754 nationally
- Medway High (Medway) | Ranked No. 771 nationally
- Hamilton-Wenham Regional High (South Hamilton) | Ranked No. 778 nationally
- Cohasset Middle/High School (Cohasset) | Ranked No. 783 nationally
- Newton South High (Newton Centre) | Ranked No. 804 nationally
- Nauset Regional High (North Eastham) | Ranked No. 805 nationally
- Arlington High (Arlington) | Ranked No. 830 nationally
- Newton North High (Newtonville) | Ranked No. 831 nationally
- Community Charter School of Cambridge (Cambridge) | Ranked No. 850 nationally
- Hampden Charter School of Science (Chicopee) | Ranked No. 872 nationally
- Nashoba Regional (Bolton) | Ranked No. 902 nationally
- Duxbury High (Duxbury) | Ranked No. 934 nationally
- Andover High (Andover) | Ranked No. 946 nationally
- Shrewsbury Sr High (Shrewsbury) | Ranked No. 984 nationally
- Tahanto Regional High (Boylston) | Ranked No. 996 nationally
- Mount Greylock Regional High (Williamstown) | Ranked No. 1,008 nationally
- Ashland High (Ashland) | Ranked No. 1,052 nationally
- Canton High (Canton) | Ranked No. 1,055 nationally
- New Mission High School (Hyde Park) | Ranked No. 1,062 nationally
- Hopkins Academy (Hadley) | Ranked No. 1,079 nationally
- Boston Collegiate Charter School (Dorchester) | Ranked No. 1,100 nationally
Top Massachusetts STEM schools
Of the top 250 STEM schools nationwide, 23 Massachusetts schools made the list.
- Acton-Boxborough Regional High (No. 24)
- Concord Carlisle High (No. 29)
- Winchester High School (No. 34)
- Dover-Sherborn Regional High (No. 35)
- Wayland High School (No. 36)
- Lexington High (No. 44)
- Wellesley High School (No. 47)
- Westford Academy (No. 49)
- Sharon High (No. 54)
- Shrewsbury Sr High (No. 58)
- Brookline High (No. 64)
- Newton North High (No. 99)
- Belmont High (No. 106)
- Needham High (No. 117)
- Boston Latin School (No. 128)
- The Bromfield School (No. 134)
- Weston High (No. 154)
- Nashoba Regional (No. 159)
- Westborough High (No. 166)
- Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School (No. 171)
- Andover High (No. 175)
- Cohasset Middle/High School (No. 190)
- Newton South High (No. 229)
Top Massachusetts charter schools
Of 1,975 charter schools ranked nationwide, 42 Massachusetts schools made the list. Included below are the Massachusetts charter schools ranked in the top 250 nationwide.
- Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School (No. 6)
- Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School (No. 21)
- Pioneer Charter School of Science 2 (PCSS-2) (No. 52)
- Mystic Valley Regional Charter School (No. 84)
- Pioneer Charter School of Science (No. 114)
- Excel Academy Charter School (No. 134)
- Community Charter School of Cambridge (No. 166)
- Hampden Charter School of Science (No. 175)
- Boston Collegiate Charter School (No. 203)
- Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School (No. 234)
- Roxbury Preparatory Charter School (No. 244)
- KIPP Academy Lynn Charter School (No. 249)
Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.