The key contract details for URI’s new president

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I might have treated myself to ice cream when I heard that we were keeping a congressional seat. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 146,960 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 588 new cases since April 23. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 2 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 11.4 percent. The state announced three new deaths, bringing the total to 2,663. There were 134 people in the hospital, and 357,313 residents were fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

Incoming University of Rhode Island President Marc Parlange will be paid $500,000 during the first year of his three-year contract that begins Aug. 1, with future raises determined by the university’s Board of Trustees, according to his contract.

Marc B. Parlange, provost and senior vice president of Monash University in Australia, as URI’s 12th president. He will succeed David M. Dooley, who joined URI in July 2009 and has overseen the transformation of URI into a leading research institution with a growing recognition of programs of distinction. Parlange’s appointment is effective Aug. 1, 2021 University of Rhode Island/Handout

That means Parlange will earn nearly $100,000 more than outgoing President David Dooley, who is set to retire this summer after 12 years on the job.

Parlange is leaving his post as the provost at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, for the URI job.

The contract is pretty similar to Dooley’s deal with the university. Here’s a quick glimpse at some of the perks.

Compensation + bennys

In addition to the $500,000 starting salary, URI is providing Parlange with two supplemental retirement packages: A $50,000 employer-paid annuity as part of his 401(a) plan, and a $50,000 contribution to his deferred compensation 457(f) plan. The latter is contingent on Parlange staying at least one year and meeting performance goals set by the Board of Trustees. Dooley received slightly more ($55,000 each) in his two retirement packages.

Advertisement

On-campus housing

Parlange will receive up to $10,000 for moving expenses and will live in the president’s house on the URI Kingston campus. If he wants to remodel and it costs most than $10,000, he’ll need the approval of the Board of Trustees. Anyone in his immediate family can live in the house, but if he wants to Airbnb it up for the summer, he’ll also need board approval.

Free car

The contract also calls for Parlange to receive an automobile for business and personal use, paid for by URI. He is required to report and pay for any personal use (presumably gas).

Special expenses

The University of Rhode Island Foundation may provide Parlange with access to funds for special expenses related to the job. There aren’t a lot of details in this section of the contract, but spending rules are set by the foundation, which is a nonprofit.

Tenure

Parlange has made it clear that he wants to teach at URI, and his contract grants him automatic tenure. If he is fired, his contract is not renewed, or there’s a mutual separation agreement, he would retain his role as a tenured professor.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Rhode Island on Monday managed to defy expectations for new census data and hold on to its two seats in the US House of Representatives, Ed Fitzpatrick reports. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island’s health officials announced Monday night that the state will once again administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Lifespan Corporation and Care New England filed their merger application with the Hospital Conversion Act with the state health department and the Attorney General’s office on Monday afternoon. Read more.

⚓ A Rhode Island man was shot and killed by police in Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday. Read more.

Subscribe to BostonGlobe.com

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Politics I: My colleague James Pindell has three key takeaways from the latest Census numbers. Read more.

⚓ Politics II: President Joe Biden intends to raise capital gains taxes for those earning more than $1 million a year his top economic adviser confirmed Monday, arguing that the move would affect only a tiny share of American households. Read more.

⚓ Crime: Kevin Cullen sets the scene from day one of former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia’s corruption trial. Read more.

⚓ Sports: The Globe’s Ben Volin offers his mock NFL draft. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Don’t miss Ed’s interview with journalist Yamiche Alcindor, this year’s recipient of the New England First Amendment Coalition’s Stephen Hamblett Award.

⚓ At 6:15 p.m., Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza will deliver the city’s budget address for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

⚓ The Rhode Island Senate is expected to confirm Matt Weldon as the director of the Department of Labor and Training.

⚓ The COVID-19 vaccine subcommittee meets at 7:30 a.m.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.