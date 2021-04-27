Leo Stapleton, retired Boston fire commissioner and author, dead at 94

Stapleton was the author of several books of both fiction and nonfiction including the autobiographical “Thirty Years On The Line” and “Commish.” A native of South Boston, Stapleton retired with the rank of commissioner in 1991 after ascending to the position in 1984.

Leo D. Stapleton, the jake with ink in his veins who rose from firefighter to the leader of the Boston Fire Department during a nearly 40-year career, has died. He was 94.

The fire department announced his passing on its official Twitter account Monday.

Stapleton was a “legendary” fire commissioner and a “big advocate for the fire department,” Alkins said. Firefighting ran in the Stapleton family. His father was appointed chief of department in 1950, and his sons, Leo Jr. and Garrett, joined the department in the 1970s, the Globe reported when he retired in 1991.

A firefighter through and through, Stapleton retired after heart problems forced him away from supervising major fires in person. At the time, he told the Globe, “If I can’t go to a fire, then I don’t feel as though I should be doing the job.”

“I kept my hand in firefighting because if you don’t, you don’t know what’s going on,” he said when he announced his retirement. “It’s very much a hands-on profession.”

The former commissioner was “instrumental” in fighting a number of fires in the 1960s and 70s, Alkins said, and played a key role in the implementation of the breathing apparatuses used by firefighters.

Stapleton was responsible for gradually replacing fire trucks for the department’s 57 engine companies and some 70,000 feet of hose, adding a second rescue team, as well as the addition of the breathing apparatuses. While Stapleton was commissioner, the number of firefighters in the department rose from 1,400 to more than 1,600, the Globe reported.

During his tenure, Stapleton oversaw diversity and inclusion efforts in the department, the Globe reported. While he served as commissioner, the number of minority officers in the department quadrupled and the makeup of the department’s arson squad shifted from 100 percent to 75 percent white.

“It’s not just the right thing to do,” he said. “It makes common sense and improves the department.”

In an interview with the Globe in 1990, Stapleton discussed the tragedies he had seen in his tenure — including a number of fires that killed children and other firefighters.

“I guess the best way to explain it is, the way I look at death, I believe your soul leaves your body. I’m not a very religious person. I’m not very spiritual. But I really believe there is a soul and there is your body,” he said. “I always felt, when I’ve looked upon a body, that the suffering for this soul has ended.”

Alkins said the wave of well wishes on the department’s Twitter account proves Stapleton’s status as a “very well liked” and “very well respected” man.

Stapleton’s family has not notified the department of any arrangements regarding his wake or funeral, Alkins said.

Current Commissioner John “Jack” Dempsey offered his regards for Stapleton in a separate tweet.

“Sad to hear the passing of legendary Fire Commissioner Leo D. Stapleton,” Dempsey wrote. “He was a great leader of the Boston Fire Department.”

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.