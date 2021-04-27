Man killed in crash on I-495 in Tewksbury

An adult male was killed on Interstate 495 in Tewksbury Tuesday after his vehicle rolled over into the median, State Police said.

State Police responded to the crash at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. The crash occurred on the south side of the highway, near the Main Street exit in Tewksbury. The driver of the vehicle, a man, who was its lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.

The man’s name and the make and model of his vehicle have not been released as State Police are awaiting confirmation his next of kin have been notified, Procopio said.