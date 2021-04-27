Man and woman indicted for New Hampshire murder

A man and woman have been indicted in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old New Hampshire man in September, officials said Tuesday.
Armando Barron, 30, formerly of Jaffrey, N.H., allegedly shot Jonathan Amerault overnight between Sept. 19 and 20 in Rindge “while or after he confined Jonathan under his control,” the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement.
Barron is charged with capital murder, first degree murder and kidnapping. He was also indicted on two counts each of criminal solicitation of murder and criminal solicitation of first degree assault for allegedly telling Britany Barron, 31, to shoot Amerault, cut him with a knife, and apply force to his neck, the statement said.
Barron was additionally indicted for second degree assault for allegedly kicking Amerault in the head, the statement said.
He was also indicted for domestic violence, reckless conduct, and second degree assault against a member of his household, identified as B.B., the statement said.
Additionally, the attorney general’s office filed two complaints charging him for misdemeanor offenses of domestic violence, the statement said.
Britany Barron was indicted on three counts of falsifying physical evidence for allegedly separating Amerault’s head from his body, wrapping his body in a tarp and dragging it into a remote area, and cleaning part of his Subaru Impreza, the statement said.
They are both being held without bail, the attorney general’s office said. Armando Barron’s arraignment will be scheduled in Cheshire County Superior Court, and Britany Barron’s arraignment will be scheduled in Coos County Superior Court.
