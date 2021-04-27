Man and woman indicted for New Hampshire murder

A man and woman have been indicted in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old New Hampshire man in September, officials said Tuesday.

Armando Barron, 30, formerly of Jaffrey, N.H., allegedly shot Jonathan Amerault overnight between Sept. 19 and 20 in Rindge “while or after he confined Jonathan under his control,” the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement.

Barron is charged with capital murder, first degree murder and kidnapping. He was also indicted on two counts each of criminal solicitation of murder and criminal solicitation of first degree assault for allegedly telling Britany Barron, 31, to shoot Amerault, cut him with a knife, and apply force to his neck, the statement said.