Massachusetts orders high schools to resume full-time, in-person learning by May 17

The announcement follows the full-time reopening of elementary schools statewide on April 5 and comes just one day before all middle schools statewide are expected to reopen full time. A few dozen districts have received waivers from the requirement and districts will also have the opportunity to seek waivers from the May 17 deadline for high schools.

“Every day a child is in a classroom is crucial,” Riley said in a statement. “In addition to academic instruction and support, we know when students are in school, they have the opportunity to learn important social and emotional skills, and have access to healthy meals as well as mental health and other support services.”

State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley on Tuesday announced that all public high schools statewide should resume full-time, in-person learning by May 17, representing the final wave of schools to return.

Advertisement

The date for fully reopening high schools will arrive as the school year winds down. High school classes towards the end of May typically are wrapping up their final lessons and preparing students for final exams, many of which are administered in early June.

The timeframe will provide districts with a good test run before starting a new year in the fall, state officials said.

“With the robust mitigation strategies schools have put in place and all the scientific data around schools’ safety, it is time to begin the process of returning all K-12 students to classrooms. By bringing high school students back now, we will be in a stronger position to start school in the fall,” said Education Secretary James Peyser in a statement. “As we have stated repeatedly during this school year, there is no substitute for in-person learning, particularly for students with disabilities and English learners.”

Many districts have been reopening their schools fully ahead of state deadlines. Currently, there are 146 school districts already fully in person in grades K-12. By May 17, a total of 198 school districts plan to be back fully in person in grades K-12, representing two-thirds of all high schools in the Commonwealth, according to the state.

Advertisement

In March, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education gave Commissioner Riley the authority to decide when to force districts to reopen schools by changing state regulations. Specifically, the board gave Riley the power to phase out pandemic-related changes to state regulations that enabled districts to count full-scale remote learning or part-time remote learning towards its state required instructional hours.

However, districts as they move to reopen their schools full time still must offer a remote-only option for students whose parents prefer to keep them at home. The state is adding some mandates to ensure students at home are engaged with their learning, such as requiring districts to include a daily visual “live check-in” to support students whose families have selected remote instruction.

Under the Department’s remote learning regulations, students are required to have opportunities for interaction with a teacher each school day. The daily live check-in provides the district with key information about student engagement and wellbeing, according to the state.

State officials are strongly encouraging high school students who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations to get their shots. Students as young as 16 currently qualify, while clinical studies are currently underway to determine whether the vaccines can be safely administered to younger students.

Advertisement

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.