Newton mayor ‘frustrated’ over pace of 52 bus route’s return to service

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller is criticizing the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s pace of resuming service along the 52 bus route in the city, and for not committing to returning the line to pre-pandemic levels, according to a statement.

The transit agency recently notified the city that it will resume some service on the suspended 52 bus route, Fuller said in the statement, which was released April 22. The bus operates across Newton and connects Watertown with Dedham.

“While this is encouraging news, we are still frustrated that this new schedule won’t begin again until at least June 20, too late for our students who use the bus to get to school,” Fuller said. “In addition, the MBTA has not committed to returning the service to pre-pandemic levels, citing staffing shortages.”