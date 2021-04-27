SJC rebukes Brookline, rules town was wrong to terminate firefighter who cited racist work environment

The state Civil Service Commission ordered Alston reinstated in 2019. The SJC agreed, rejecting every argument lawyers representing the town of Brookline advanced to keep Alston, who is Black, from regaining his job.

The Supreme Judicial Court said the town was wrong when it terminated Gerald Alston after he refused to return to the job and stopped communicating with the department, a refusal Alston linked to his fear of working in a racially hostile environment. Alston also acknowledged using cocaine on the job, the court said.

The state’s high court Tuesday unanimously sided with a former Brookline firefighter who has been battling with the town since 2010 over what he has called a racist work environment that was allowed to flourish in the wealthy community’s fire department.

The dispute began in 2010 when Alston’s then-commander, Paul Pender, mistakenly left a voicemail on Alston’s line in which he referred to another driver using the N-word. Pender was subsequently promoted three times; Alston was fired by the town’s Select Board in 2016.

“The commission’s findings show that the board’s handling of the use of racist language by Pender was woefully deficient and insensitive given the concerns raised by Alston about racist behavior and retaliation,” Justice Scott L. Kafker wrote for the court. “We conclude that the commission’s determination that the town lacked just cause to discharge Alston is supported by substantial evidence.”

In its ruling, the court expanded civil rights protection in the workplace for government employees. The court authorized the Civil Service Commission, for the first time, to consider discriminatory work practices and the harshness of the environment employees must work within when reviewing a municipality’s decision to fire someone.

“The commission may find that the employer is responsible for the intolerable workplace conditions, including racist and retaliatory acts, that have rendered the employee unfit to perform his or her duties and resulted in the employee’s discharge, and therefore the employee’s unfitness is not just cause for his or her termination,’' the court concluded.

Bernard Greene, chair of the Select Board, said he had not yet read the SJC ruling and declined comment. He said he expected the issue to a topic of discussion at the board’s meeting Tuesday night.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.