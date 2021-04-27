Somerville looks for ways to keep cool this summer

Somerville is reaching out to community members to help keep the city cool this summer.
Through a newly launched initiative, officials are inviting residents and organizations to propose creative small-scale pilot projects to improve Somerville’s resilience to hot weather, especially for people most vulnerable to its impacts.
The city will select a handful of projects to receive funding for implementation this summer. Grants will range from about $200 to approximately $10,000.
The city is undertaking the Keep Cool Somerville program in partnership with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council. Officials said potential projects might include educating the public about extreme heat risks and coping strategies, improving access to cooling resources, and promoting mutual aid during heat waves.
The project team is hosting a virtual Keep Cool Idea Workshop on Tuesday, May 4, at 6 p.m., along with virtual coffee hours for community members to discuss potential projects. Applications are due May 26. For more information, go to somervillema.gov/keepcool.
