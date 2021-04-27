Taunton man ordered held for February homicide in Roxbury

Surveillance footage showed Chin-Clarke and another person meeting Jefferson at a Southhamptom Street parking lot. Jefferson allegedly punched Chin-Clarke in the face during what appeared to be a hand-to-hand drug transaction, the statement said.

Liquarry Jefferson, 41, is accused of fatally stabbing Jamal Chin-Clarke, 40, during a suspected drug transaction Feb. 26 in Newmarket Square, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A Taunton man already in custody for a probation violation was ordered held on a murder charge Tuesday during his arraignment in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

He then allegedly stabbed Chin-Clarke in the chest and torso and knocked his companion to the ground before driving away. Chin-Clarke walked to and collapsed at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, the statement said.

He was brought to Boston Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, the statement said.

Police detectives discovered that Jefferson’s car was registered under a woman living with him. Jefferson drove that same car in a suspected hit-and-run on Southampton Street a week after Chin-Clarke’s murder, the statement said.

Jefferson was already being held for violating his probation on a 2015 armed robbery conviction. In that case, he was sentenced to five to seven years in prison for three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the statement said.

He is expected back in court on May 28, according to the statement.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.