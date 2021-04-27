Wellesley begins work on climate action plan

Laura Olton, chairwoman of the Sustainable Energy Committee, said officials are excited to work with representatives from the town and community to evaluate which greenhouse gas emission reduction measures will be “most appropriate” for Wellesley.

The Sustainable Energy Committee and key town department heads will hold a televised kickoff meeting on Friday, May 7, said the statement, which was posted to the town website.

Wellesley’s Sustainable Energy Committee has launched a climate action planning process, and is working on a 10-month outreach effort to the community and town boards and committees, according to a statement.

“We are confident that Wellesley will produce an evidenced-based, fiscally-responsible, equitable and practical plan to guide local climate action,” Olton said.

Advertisement

Kim Lundgren Associates, Inc., a local firm that focuses on climate action planning and solutions, will work with the Sustainable Energy Committee on the outreach effort.

Over the last three years, the company has supported the development of 16 climate action plans for local governments across the country, including eight for Massachusetts communities, the statement said.

Thomas Ulfelder, chairman of the Select Board, said the town may benefit from financial savings through energy efficiency and improved quality of life.

“It is important that we develop a strategy to bring our community together to protect our environment and promote sustainable building and mobility practices, as well as the use of renewable energy sources where possible,” Ulfelder said.

Residents interested in the climate action plan development process can subscribe for updates by e-mail at ClimateAction@WellesleyMA.gov.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.