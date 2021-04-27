Wellesley launches weekly surveys on sustainable mobility plan

Wellesley on Monday announced the start of weekly “one minute” surveys as part of the town’s Sustainable Mobility Plan, according to a town statement.
The Sustainable Mobility Plan’s goals include providing a variety of options for getting people to their destinations, reducing driving, and increasing safety during travel, the statement said.
The plan also looks to expand use of human-powered transportation and environmentally sustainable modes of mobility throughout Wellesley and adjoining communities, according to the statement.
The surveys will address topics such as bicycling, school travel and child care, autonomous and electric vehicles, and transit, the statement said.
The first week’s survey focuses on working from home, according to a copy of the questionnaire. The survey asks residents questions including whether they worked from home during the pandemic, and if they currently perform their jobs remotely.
“Share your insights as we develop the plan for reducing the impacts of transportation,” the statement said.
A link to the survey can be found at the town’s website, wellesleyma.gov. Residents who have questions can contact the town at smp@wellesleyma.gov.
