Wellesley launches weekly surveys on sustainable mobility plan

Wellesley on Monday announced the start of weekly “one minute” surveys as part of the town’s Sustainable Mobility Plan, according to a town statement.

The Sustainable Mobility Plan’s goals include providing a variety of options for getting people to their destinations, reducing driving, and increasing safety during travel, the statement said.

The plan also looks to expand use of human-powered transportation and environmentally sustainable modes of mobility throughout Wellesley and adjoining communities, according to the statement.