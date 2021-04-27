Woman, 28, seriously injured after being hit by car in Cambridge

A 28-year-old woman was seriously injured Monday night after she was struck by a Toyota Corolla near Weeks Footbridge in Cambridge, State Police said.

The woman, of Upland, California, was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston with serious injuries as a result of the crash, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, in a statement. The crash occurred around 9:14 p.m. Monday night in the area of 945 Memorial Drive in Cambridge.

A preliminary investigation by State Police suggests the vehicle, a 2010 Toyota Corolla being driven by a 29-year-old Brookline man, was driving east on Memorial Drive near the intersection with DeWolfe Street when the woman entered the roadway and was hit.