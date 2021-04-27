Woman, 28, seriously injured after being hit by car in Cambridge

A 28-year-old woman was seriously injured Monday night after she was struck by a Toyota Corolla near Weeks Footbridge in Cambridge, State Police said.
The woman, of Upland, California, was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston with serious injuries as a result of the crash, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, in a statement. The crash occurred around 9:14 p.m. Monday night in the area of 945 Memorial Drive in Cambridge.
A preliminary investigation by State Police suggests the vehicle, a 2010 Toyota Corolla being driven by a 29-year-old Brookline man, was driving east on Memorial Drive near the intersection with DeWolfe Street when the woman entered the roadway and was hit.
The driver remained on scene following the crash.
