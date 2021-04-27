A breath of fresh air: CDC says fully vaccinated people can pull their masks down outside in these settings

- When they’re walking, running, hiking, or biking outdoors alone or with members of their household;

Fully vaccinated people can unmask in the following scenarios, the CDC said:

Fully vaccinated people can drop their masks when they’re doing outdoor activities, including exercising, barbecuing, or dining at a restaurant, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

- When they’re attending a small outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends;

- When they’re attending a small outdoor gathering with a mixture of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people;

- When they’re dining at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households.

“Generally, for vaccinated people, outdoor activities without a mask are safe,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC. “Today is another day we can take a step back to the normalcy of before.”

One exception, Walensky said, was that vaccinated people should wear masks at crowded outdoor events.

The new guidance added to the agency’s previous guidance on what fully vaccinated people can do, which focused on the limited things they could do indoors without masks, and what the rules were for travel.

The earlier guidance said, among other things, that fully vaccinated people could gather indoors maskless with other fully vaccinated people, or with one household of unvaccinated people. It also said the fully vaccinated should not visit indoors maskless with anyone at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

The CDC defines people as fully vaccinated if they are two weeks past their second Moderna or Pfizer shot or two weeks past their single Johnson & Johnson shot.

At the same time, the CDC said fully vaccinated people in public spaces should continue to follow guidance to protect themselves and others, including wearing masks when indoors or in an outdoor setting where masks are required.

Specifically, the CDC said fully vaccinated people should still wear masks when, for example:

- Visiting a barber or hair salon;

- Visiting an uncrowded indoor shopping mall or museum;

- Attending a small indoor gathering with a mixture of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people;

- Going to an indoor movie theater;

- Attending a full-capacity service at a house of worship;

- Singing in an indoor chorus.

The announcement comes after increasing discussion among experts of the possible dropping of outdoor mask mandates.

The evidence indicates it’s safe to be “outdoors especially while distanced,” Dr. Paul Sax, clinical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, suggested in a recent blog item in the Journal Watch section of the New England Journal of Medicine. Masks outdoors are only needed for “lengthy interactions with others at close distance,” he said.

While the CDC has issued guidance, mask rules are up to the states. While some states are dropping mask requirements, Massachusetts has one of the strictest mask mandates in the country, requiring face coverings when outdoors, even when people are able to maintain 6 feet of distance from others.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.