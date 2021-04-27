Here’s a look at the timeline on easing COVID-19 restrictions in Mass.

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced a timeline for easing COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings and reopening shuttered venues in Massachusetts, with most restrictions in the state lifted by late summer.

In a statement, the Baker administration cited increasing vaccinations and declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations while announcing the updates set to take place on May 10, May 29, and Aug. 1.

Baker also relaxed outdoor mask-wearing guidance in the state, announcing that effective Friday, masks will only be required outside in public when it is not possible to socially distance. The current guidance in the state requires people to wear face coverings in public both indoors or outdoors, regardless of whether they can stay 6 feet away from others.