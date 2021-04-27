Justice asked to examine whether Swiss bank kept helping tax dodgers

WASHINGTON — The chairman of the Senate banking panel asked Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday for information about whether Credit Suisse continued to help rich Americans defraud the IRS even after it signed a settlement agreement with the Justice Department vowing to stop the practice.

At issue is a retired professor named Dan Horsky, whom Credit Suisse helped to evade tax payments on $200 million in assets. A whistle-blower made federal prosecutors aware of Horsky’s account in the summer of 2014, and it clearly violated the terms of the settlement agreement that Credit Suisse had agreed to just weeks earlier.