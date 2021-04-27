Justice asked to examine whether Swiss bank kept helping tax dodgers

WASHINGTON — The chairman of the Senate banking panel asked Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday for information about whether Credit Suisse continued to help rich Americans defraud the IRS even after it signed a settlement agreement with the Justice Department vowing to stop the practice.
At issue is a retired professor named Dan Horsky, whom Credit Suisse helped to evade tax payments on $200 million in assets. A whistle-blower made federal prosecutors aware of Horsky’s account in the summer of 2014, and it clearly violated the terms of the settlement agreement that Credit Suisse had agreed to just weeks earlier.
But the Justice Department under the Obama and Trump administrations never punished Credit Suisse for violating the deal, even though the whistle-blower’s information led Horsky to plead guilty to tax evasion in 2016.
Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon who is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, asked Garland for more information about the Horsky account and anything else that might show whether Credit Suisse executives made false statements to Congress, to the Justice Department, and to the courts when it said it vowed to cooperate with government efforts to force the wealthiest Americans to pay their taxes.
Should prosecutors decide that Credit Suisse violated its agreement with the Justice Department, the bank could be exposed to legal liability and more fines.