Mass. reports 87,133 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 87,133 to 5,827,318, state officials reported Tuesday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Monday, when 56,735 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 85.4 percent of the 6,826,740 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 3,433,305 first shots and 2,189,037 second shots of the two-shot vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. It also included 204,976 shots of the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

Advertisement

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 2,394,013.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.