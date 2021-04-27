Gender reveal parties are not just perilous — they’re distasteful

Gender reveal parties are not only silly and sometimes dangerous (“As gender reveal parties end in disaster, some people ask, ‘Why???’ ” Page A1, April 22); they also are distasteful. They elevate the unborn child’s sexual anatomy into a value judgment of the child’s benefits to the family and society. Furthermore, hundreds of transgender children and adults have taught us that only the individual knows his or her true gender, which may or may not be consistent with his or her sexual anatomy. Perhaps such parties should be dubbed “penis reveal parties” — but who cares?

Dr. Ellen C. Perrin