Kevin McCarthy’s diverting high wire act

Charles Blondin, or Jean-François Gravelet in his non nom de high wire, didn’t just cross Niagara Gorge on a tightrope. No indeed. As Pierre Berton chronicles in “ Niagara ,” he did somersaults and backflips on his way across. He made the journey in shackles. He did it blindfolded, and in body sack. He pushed a wheelbarrow across the two-inch-wide manila rope. He carried a small stove along and prepared an omelette while balancing high above the churning river.

Back in the heyday of daredevilry at Niagara Falls , no performer was more renowned than the Great Blondin , a tightrope walker of breathtaking bravado and bravery.

And in an especially heart-stopping repeat feat, the 140-pound aerialist carried his heavier manager across on his back.

The fearless French funambulist comes to mind this week watching a contemporary high-wire walker, one whose would-be feats rival Blondin’s in the audacity of their attempt. This performer also tries backflips and somersaults. He, too, carries a burdensome associate on his back.

He, however, displays little of the skill or élan of the Great Blondin. Rather, he tends toward self-pity.

“This is the tightest tightrope anyone has to walk,” he recently exclaimed of his own balancing act.

I’m speaking, of course, of House minority leader Kevin McCarthy. As he picks his way across a perilous chasm and toward his goal of becoming the next speaker, should Republicans win control of the House in 2022, McCarthy is trying to balance the weight of Donald Trump on his shoulders.

It has led to some remarkable gyrations on McCarthy’s part. In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, McCarthy laid the blame where it belonged: at Trump’s feet.

“The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters,” McCarthy declared back then. “He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.”

But those comments occasioned an updraft of discontent, one that required an ungraceful lurch for McCarthy to maintain his balance. And so he journeyed to Mar-a-Lago to placate and make peace with the GOP’s out-of-power populist pied piper.

Politics is not a business that puts particular stock in constancy of sentiment or purpose, but even by the forgiving standards of the profession, there was something stunning about the nakedness with which the man who would be speaker executed his pirouette. Indeed, that impossible-to-forget maneuver may be the only way in which McCarthy can be said to have outdone Blondin.

But that, too, has created balancing problems. It has cast him as a Trump-enabling toady, particularly in contrast to Representative Liz Cheney, number three in the House Republican hierarchy, who has stuck resolutely to her anti-Trump guns.

Which may be why Sunday found McCarthy on Fox News, trying his hand at revisionist history.

Previous news coverage of the insurrection has described an outraged McCarthy calling Trump during the Jan. 6 insurrection and demanding that he stop his mob, only to have Trump reply: “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.” Those reports, confirmed both on the record and anonymously by Republicans who heard that account from McCarthy himself, demonstrate that Trump was well aware of what was happening at the Capitol. Other stories, meanwhile, say the president had spent the afternoon watching TV coverage of the mob ransacking the Capitol.

But on Sunday, McCarthy claimed it was his call that first brought the insurrection to Trump’s attention.

When Chris Wallace asked him point blank whether Trump had made the aforementioned remark, the House minority leader repeatedly refused to answer.

“Listen, my conversations with the president are my conversations with the president,” he replied. “I engaged in the idea of making sure we could stop what was going on inside the Capitol at that moment in time. The president said he would help.”

Trump eventually issued a rationalization-filled video, in which, while urging his mob to go home, he repeated the Big Lie that the election had been stolen, sympathized with their anger, called them “very special,” and told them that “we love you.”

But as he tries to keep the favor of the mogul of Mar-a-Lago and his minions, McCarthy would now like us to believe that Trump took timely and appropriate action.

That’s a performance that suggests a perfect stage name for this flimflam funambulist: The Great Con Man.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.