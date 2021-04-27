Off-the-shelf tech makes space exploration cheaper

In addition, Linux, the open-source operating system that is used by the computer servers that form the backbone of the Internet, enables the helicopter to fly. An estimated 12,000 open-source developers have contributed to Ingenuity’s 800,000 lines of code, according to Nat Friedman, CEO of the software development site GitHub, who wrote a recent blog post celebrating Ingenuity’s achievement. “Most of these developers are not even aware that they helped make the first Martian helicopter flight possible,” Friedman writes.

Ingenuity, the 4-pound NASA helicopter that has been making history with flights over the Martian surface, has at its core a microprocessor made by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 801. The same chip can be found in Android smartphones such as the popular Samsung Galaxy S5, yet it gives Ingenuity a processing power that is a hundred times that of the computer on the Mars rover, Perseverance.

Advertisement

Space exploration remains a costly and complicated endeavor. And Ingenuity features hardware and software that aren’t widely available to you and me. For example, the little chopper has ultralight carbon-fiber rotor blades and other innovations tailored to the Martian environment.

It’s nonetheless a milestone that everyday software and hardware is now good enough for planetary exploration. It’s also reminder of how far things have come since the days of the Apollo missions, when “they had to build suitable computers because none existed,” as Bob Balaram, NASA’s chief engineer for Ingenuity, puts it.

Mars’s atmosphere is approximately 1/100 the density of Earth’s, so engineering Ingenuity posed several challenges for Balaram and his team. Even though the helicopter weighs less than a half gallon of milk, in order for it to lift and fly in Mars’s thin atmosphere, Ingenuity’s blades have to spin five times faster than a helicopter’s on Earth does. That kind of rotor speed can make the helicopter unstable — but Ingenuity’s blades can be adjusted hundreds of times per second based on information relayed via onboard sensors to the Snapdragon processor.

Advertisement

Some of the stability and control technology that Balaram’s team used includes the same chips used in cars for critical safety applications such as braking. “They are very rugged, very fault tolerant,” Balaram says.

The same is true of the coding. “We wanted to make use of modern software engineering,” Balaram says. What could be more state-of-the-art than an open-source operating system that is constantly being updated by untold scores of developers worldwide?

Balaram thinks off-the-shelf commercial technology will be drafted for all future space missions. Given the pace of innovation, there’s a lot of computing power to be had for less than an ounce of weight. For now, data gathered in space is compressed and sent back to Earth for heavy-duty computing. But future missions could be led by what Balaram calls “sciencecraft” — spacecraft programmed to carry out the science while still in orbit.

A future spacecraft traveling to a moon orbiting Saturn, for example, might take hundreds of images, do the image processing there, and send back a finished map. “That’s the next revolution,” says Balaram.

Saswato R. Das is a science and technology writer.