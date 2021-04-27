Our climate change ‘Earthshot’

I loved the piece by L. Rafael Reif, president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, about how our academic institutions can and should contribute to climate solutions ( “The ‘super wicked problem’ of climate change is our Earthshot,” Opinion, April 19).

This federal “carbon cashback” policy (tax fossil fuels and give the revenue back to the public in equal cash payments) would create the overarching economic context that would drive much of what Reif mentions: personal, organizational, and institutional behavioral change, as well as needed innovations in efficiency and, potentially, carbon removal. The problem is still “super wicked” (what Reif describes as one that is “enormously complex [and] that has no single right answer and no clear finish line, multiple stakeholders with conflicting priorities, and no central authority empowered to solve it”), but H.R. 2307 would match that wickedness with the awesome power of a clear price signal.

Greed is wicked and immovable. People always will run toward what’s cheap. Let’s make what’s cheap what’s clean.

Tamara Kellogg

Cambridge





Just think of what we could do if we followed the WWII playbook

L. Rafael Reif’s wish to get to net zero by 2050 is a desirable goal. But there is no need to wait 30 years to do something. We are often reminded of our rapid mobilization after Pearl Harbor (I am 93 years old, and I remember that time). I would suggest that we could take swift action now in exactly the same way we did then, only for different reasons. Then we had to win a war. Now we are trying to save our planet — and ourselves — from extinction.

If we used the World War II playbook, we could, for example, start rationing gas, set a national speed limit of 35 miles per hour, shut down automobile racing, and ration any number of consumer goods in short order. Car factories would be retooled to make the wind turbines and bicycles and whatever other energy-saving gear we will need. These moves might not get us to net zero, but they are doable. We did it before.

Once we achieve the necessary sense of urgency, we could go on to make the many sacrifices needed to get to net zero.

Paul Siemering

Cambridge





We have to break free from plastic

I applaud Frances Moore Lappé for her op-ed on the climate crisis (“It’s not too late to make a difference,” April 19). We must also confront the issue of plastic production and pollution.

If the plastics industry were a country, it would be the fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world. The entire life cycle of plastic is toxic, from production to use to disposal. Many people are aware of how plastic pollution is affecting our oceans and sea life, but fewer are aware of how chemicals in plastics are affecting human reproductive health. According to Shanna Swan in her new book, “Count Down,” there may be no live sperm in human men by 2045 if action is not taken to reduce our exposure to plastics.

The federal Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act seeks to reduce the harmful effects of plastics. The entire Massachusetts delegation, with the exception of Representative Richard Neal, supports this measure. Thank your US senators and representatives for their support, and encourage friends and family in other states to urge their elected officials to support the legislation.

Eileen E. Ryan

Watertown





An all-hands-on-deck moment

The pair of climate change op-eds you ran on April 19 expressed both the urgency (L. Rafael Reif) and the hope (Frances Moore Lappé) around what we need to do to save our planet from overheating. There is no time to lose. Reading the pieces together, it’s clear that this is an all-hands-on-deck moment to both do what we can now and research what we could be doing later.

Lappé highlights Texas and Georgia to give an idea of what can be done in even the reddest states. After all, even Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, now says he’s a believer: “I’ve come to conclude that climate change is real.”

Debora Hoffman

Belmont