Commissioner Rob Manfred says no expansion plans, but potential new franchises could cost more than $2 billion

Colorado and Miami paid $95 million each to join in 1993, and Arizona and Tampa Bay paid $130 million to join in 1998.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred spoke Tuesday during SporticoLive’s online discussion of its estimates to baseball franchise valuations. The company estimated the average MLB franchise value is $2.2 billion, led the New York Yankees at $6.75 billion.

Major League Baseball would consider expansion fees in the range of $2.2 billion for new franchises, though there are no current plans to add teams.

Manfred has said repeatedly that MLB will not consider expansion until the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays get new ballparks. The Athletics have proposed a stadium in the Howard Terminal area of downtown Oakland, and the Rays have said they will pursue splitting seasons between the Tampa Bay area and Montreal starting in 2028, after the expiration of their lease at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

No plans for those cities have been finalized.

Advertisement

Manfred has mentioned as possible expansion candidates: Charlotte, N.C.; Las Vegas; Montreal; Nashville.; Portland, Ore.; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

“If in fact these assets are worth an average $2.2 billion, I think that’s kind of a lodestar in terms of where you would start in terms of evaluating expansion opportunity,” Manfred said. “Expansion is not purely additive, right, from the perspective of the existing owners. There are huge shared revenue streams that are diluted as a result of having 32 as opposed to 30 as your denominator, and if that was in fact the expansion number, and that has to be taken into account, as well.”

Manfred also said MLB made the correct decision April 2 to relocate its All-Star Game from Atlanta’s Truist Park over the league’s objections to changes to Georgia voting laws that critics have condemned as being too restrictive. MLB announced four days later than the July 13 game will be played at Coors Field in Denver.

Advertisement

“We were injected into a very politicized situation. I think we did the right thing,” Manfred said. “We thought our players were going to be in an extraordinarily difficult situation given how politically charged it was. And we think that the decision we made will actually be player protective.”

Tier 1 vaccination rate 70%

Major League Baseball says 70% of players, on-field staff and support personnel have been fully or partially vaccinated for the novel coronavirus.

In an email to The Associated Press, Manfred said his figure referred to all individuals defined as Tier 1 in MLB’s protocols, which includes players, on-field personnel such as managers, coaches and athletic trainers, plus essential personnel who need to be in close proximity, such as translators and media and travel staff. He said the 70% figure includes partial vaccinations for those receiving two-stage vaccines.

“I think we’re around 70%. The clubs have worked really hard with their players,” Manfred said. “We’re continuing to press to try to get everybody up above that kind of 85 (%) number that we think is so important.”

MLB told players on March 29 that COVID-19 protocol restrictions would be relaxed when 85% of Tier 1 personnel are vaccinated.

White Sox place Robert on IL

Outfielder Luis Robert was placed on the injured list by the Chicago White Sox as a precaution after he reported feeling flu-like symptoms.

General manager Rick Hahn said in a statement Robert informed the team’s medical staff of the symptoms Monday night. The team is awaiting further test results.

Advertisement

“Our hope is that his symptoms resolve quickly and that the testing protocols clear him to return to the active roster soon,” Hahn said.

The 23-year-old Robert is hitting .305 with one home run and six RBIs in 21 games. He finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting last season.

Chicago recalled righthanded pitcher Alex McRae and outfielder Luis González from their Schaumburg, Ill., training facility.

Twins-Angels makeups set

The Minnesota Twins will make up a pair of virus-prompted postponements against the Los Angeles Angels as a doubleheader May 20, which was originally an off day for both teams.

Major League Baseball announced the rescheduling of games from April 17 and 18. The Twins lost 10-3 to the Angels on April 16 at Angel Stadium before being forced to pause when their total of positive tests reached four. In all, five Minnesota players went on the COVID-19 injured list.

The Twins also had their April 19 game at Oakland postponed and made it up as a doubleheader against the Athletics the following day.

With only one scheduled trip to Southern California for the Twins, finding a practical way to make up the games was difficult. They’ll now have 17 games in 16 days, with a flight from Minnesota to Anaheim for the traditional doubleheader that starts in the afternoon May 20. They’ll travel to Cleveland after that for a three-game series beginning May 21.