Dolphins send Ereck Flowers back to Washington

Flowers signed a $30 million, three-year deal with the Dolphins a year ago and started 14 games at left guard in his only season with them. He started 16 games in 2019 for Washington under that team’s previous coaching regime and is expected to return to that starting spot.

The Dolphins will pay Flowers $6 million as a signing bonus for a restructured contract this year, and Washington will pay him a $3 million base salary, said his agent, Drew Rosenhaus .

The Miami Dolphins agreed to trade veteran guard Ereck Flowers to Washington in a deal Tuesday that also included a swap of late-round draft picks.

Advertisement

He has also played for the Giants and Jaguars and has 85 career starts.

The deal frees up needed salary-cap space for the Dolphins, and slightly increases the chance they’ll take Oregon right tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 6 pick in the draft Thursday. But they’re still expected to choose a pass catcher for Tua Tagovailoa with their top choice.

By returning to Washington, Flowers provides insurance in case the team loses right guard Brandon Scherff in free agency after the 2021 season. Scherff will be playing on the franchise tag for a second consecutive year.

No charges

R&B artist Trey Songz will not face charges in an alleged altercation with police officers at the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, prosecutors announced.

Mike Mansur, a spokesman for the Jackson County (Mo.) prosecutor’s office, said there is “insufficient evidence” to bring charges and that police were notified of the decision late last week. He declined to comment further.

Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was arrested and jailed overnight in January. Police have said he scuffled with officers during his arrest.

Songz’s representative, Sydney Margetson, declined to comment on the charging decision.

Authorities accused Songz of not following coronavirus protocols and other rules at the game between the Chiefs and the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

Advertisement

Police said in a statement that other spectators at the game complained about a man who was not following COVID-19-related protocols and other code of conduct rules, including not being disruptive, intoxicated, or using obscene language.

The statement did not identify the man as Songz and did not say exactly which rules the man was breaking.

Police said the man refused to follow orders from private security guards and was asked to leave. When he refused, officers from the Kansas City police and Jackson County sheriff’s office were called and he was told he would be arrested if he didn’t comply. Police said he punched one officer and put him in a headlock.

Capt. David Jackson, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said Tuesday that the completed case file, including surveillance video, was sent to prosecutors. He added that “the prosecutor makes the decision to charge or not charge a suspect.”

In October, Songz posted on Instagram that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He said he was taking the disease very seriously and urged his fans to do the same.

Songz is a three-time Grammy-nominated singer.

Hayes dead at 33

Geno Hayes, a former NFL linebacker who starred at Florida State, has died. He was 33. The Buccaneers confirmed his death. He had liver disease and had been in hospice care at his parents’ home in Valdosta, Ga. Hayes spent four seasons with the Buccaneers, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2008. He then played one year with the Bears and two with the Jaguars. Hayes started 70 games for his career. He made 401 tackles, 48 for losses. He had 10 sacks, 6 interceptions, and 6 forced fumbles. In an interview with ESPN this year, Hayes said he was diagnosed with chronic liver disease two years ago and had been placed on a waiting list for a transplant at the Mayo Clinic and Northwestern Medicine … The Bills signed offensive lineman Ike Boettger to a one-year contract, a little more than a month after retaining the rights to the third-year player. Boettger was a restricted free agent who had seven starts at left guard last season. He took over the starting job after Cody Ford sustained a season-ending knee injury. Boettger and Ford are anticipated to compete for the starting job this offseason.