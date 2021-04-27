Game 24: Red Sox at Mets lineups and notes

After a pair of games at Citi Field, the Sox will head to Texas for a four-game series with the Rangers. Garret Richards, winless in four starts for the Red Sox this season, will get the nod in tonight’s opener.

RED SOX (14-9): TBA

Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (0-2, 6.48 ERA)

METS (9-8): TBA

Pitching: LHP David Peterson (1-2, 6.75 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: ESPN, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Peterson: Bogaerts 0-3, Devers 1-3, Martinez 0-3, Plawecki 2-2

Mets vs. Richards: Lindor 1-8, Pillar 2-9, Villar 1-3

Stat of the day: J.D. Martinez is just the third Red Sox player with at least 17 extra-base hits prior to May, joining Mookie Betts (19, 2018) and Mike Napoli (18, 2013).

Notes: This will be the first time Richards faces the Mets in his 11-year career. He struggled with command in his last start, giving up four runs and walking six over 4 2/3 innings vs. Toronto … Xander Bogaerts is batting .418/.453/.657 in 18 games beginning April 5 (29-for-70, nine runs, eight doubles, three home runs, 12 RBI, five walks) … The Sox are 3-0-3 in their last six series … In his only start against the Red Sox, Peterson won his big-league debut by allowing two runs over 5⅔ innings as the Mets earned an 8-3 victory at Fenway Park last July 28.

