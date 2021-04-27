fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox at Mets | 7:10 p.m. (NESN, ESPN)

Game 24: Red Sox at Mets lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated April 27, 2021, 14 minutes ago
Garrett Richards is winless in four starts for the Red Sox this season.
Garrett Richards is winless in four starts for the Red Sox this season.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

After going 5-5 on their season-long 10-game homestand, the Red Sox open a six-game road trip against the Mets Tuesday.

After a pair of games at Citi Field, the Sox will head to Texas for a four-game series with the Rangers. Garret Richards, winless in four starts for the Red Sox this season, will get the nod in tonight’s opener.

Lineups

RED SOX (14-9): TBA

Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (0-2, 6.48 ERA)

METS (9-8): TBA

Pitching: LHP David Peterson (1-2, 6.75 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: ESPN, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Peterson: Bogaerts 0-3, Devers 1-3, Martinez 0-3, Plawecki 2-2

Mets vs. Richards: Lindor 1-8, Pillar 2-9, Villar 1-3

Stat of the day: J.D. Martinez is just the third Red Sox player with at least 17 extra-base hits prior to May, joining Mookie Betts (19, 2018) and Mike Napoli (18, 2013).

Notes: This will be the first time Richards faces the Mets in his 11-year career. He struggled with command in his last start, giving up four runs and walking six over 4 2/3 innings vs. Toronto … Xander Bogaerts is batting .418/.453/.657 in 18 games beginning April 5 (29-for-70, nine runs, eight doubles, three home runs, 12 RBI, five walks) … The Sox are 3-0-3 in their last six series … In his only start against the Red Sox, Peterson won his big-league debut by allowing two runs over 5⅔ innings as the Mets earned an 8-3 victory at Fenway Park last July 28.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

