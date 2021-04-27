Garrett Richards delivers best start for Red Sox in series-opening victory

NEW YORK — Garrett Richards beat his chest and bellowed toward the Red Sox dugout Tuesday night at Citi Field. Richards had just recorded his 10th strikeout. It ended the seventh inning and Richards’s evening, and ultimately put the clamp on a 2-1 victory over the Mets.

After his last start vs. the Blue Jays, in which the righthander couldn’t find the strike zone — walking six batters and allowing four runs in 4⅔ innings — there was a calmer and more economical Richards facing the Mets.

Advertisement

Richards threw 93 pitches, 70 for strikes, in his seven innings.

He allowed one run on seven hits, the only blemish a Jeff McNeil solo shot to right field in the second inning. Richards didn’t yield a walk. It was the first time in his five starts with the Red Sox that Richards pitched beyond the fifth inning.

With runners on first and second and two outs in the sixth inning following a Michael Conforto single to right, pitching coach Dave Bush went out to talk with his righthander. Richards then proceeded to make quick work of J.D. Davis, inducing a flyout to preserve the Sox’ 2-1 lead.

The Red Sox finally got some power from the bottom of their order. Bobby Dalbec, who was without a home run entering the night, tagged southpaw David Peterson for a solo shot in the third inning. The Red Sox broke the 1-1 tie in the sixth when Kiké Hernández belted a double down the right-field line. A Rafael Devers blooper then found some greenery in shallow left field for a single that was enough for the hustling Hernández to score from second.

The Sox had an opportunity to add more in the seventh with Peterson out of the game and reliever Jeurys Familia taking over. Hunter Renfroe belted a one-out double to right-center field, but he was doubled off after Marwin Gonzalez laced a liner to shortstop Francisco Lindor. Playing the shift, Lindor was just to the right of the bag when he snagged the liner and beat Renfroe to the bag.

Advertisement

Matt Andriese relieved Richards and pitched a perfect eighth, fanning one. Matt Barnes earned his fifth save, pitching a 1-2-3 ninth with a pair of strikeouts.

Devers had two of the Sox’ five hits.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.