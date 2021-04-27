Jeremy Swayman has bumped Jaro Halak out of line

The most clear-cut opportunities for another netminder to work: a pair of back-to-backs in the final two weeks. The Bruins visit the Devils on May 3 and 4. They host the Islanders (May 10) and visit the Capitals (May 11) to end the regular season.

An upper-body ailment limited Rask, the veteran ace, to one period in a five-week span in March and early April. Depending on his health, he is likely to start the bulk of Boston’s eight remaining games, which come over a span of 13 days beginning Thursday against the Sabres.

PITTSBURGH — The Bruins need Tuukka Rask to fine-tune his game before the playoffs. But rookie Jeremy Swayman is likely to see at least a start or two.

Cassidy didn’t reveal the club’s goaltending plans, and it might be too early to say Swayman has solidified his spot as the backup for the postseason. But the coach said before puck drop here that Swayman, at present, is the next man up.

The first-year pro out of Maine (.946 save percentage, 1.57 goals against average, 5-2-0 record in seven starts) has earned a shot to replace Jaroslav Halak (.909, 2.45, 9-6-3 in 18 games, 16 of them starts). The latter, who dressed as Rask’s backup on Tuesday, has started once this month. That’s partly because of his battle with COVID.

“There’s no doubt he’s the one who’s sort of been pushed out a little,” Cassidy said of Halak, who signed a one-year, $2.25 million extension last May. “Some of that was by circumstance, right? There was an injury to Tuukka and Jaro went into COVID [protocol]. So, opportunity for others, and Swayman’s grabbed that.”

Were it the middle of the year, Cassidy reasoned, the 35-year-old veteran would have more of a chance to find his game.

“Unfortunately for Jaro, he’s the one that’s losing an opportunity to get back in there,” Cassidy said. “Doesn’t mean he won’t.”

But, he added, “there’s no guarantee. I don’t know when he’ll get back in there.”

…

Jake DeBrusk’s tough season continued. The fourth-year winger found himself out of the lineup to end this five-game, two-city road swing.

“We just need a higher compete level,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It’s not about individual stats. You need to help this team win.

Leading up to the healthy scratch — his second of the season — DeBrusk went nine games without a goal. Since returning on April 5 from his bout with COVID, he has one goal and three assists in 13 games. Charlie Coyle, who split reps with DeBrusk at Monday’s practice, slotted in as the No. 3 right wing, with Trent Frederic entering the fray at No. 4 left wing.

The meager output for DeBrusk (4-7—11 in 34 games) hardly makes him unique on the Bruins’ roster. But Cassidy alluded to a player who isn’t getting the frequent messages relayed to him: Stop fretting about the red light, and bring something else to the sheet.

“At this time of the year, that has to be secondary,” Cassidy said. “Playing for the crest on the front, second effort and compete level needs to be higher for him. He’s not alone. There’s a few others.

“We’re in the home stretch here. We need whatever it takes.”

Frederic, the rough-and-tumble 23-year-old, was playing his first game since April 6. He entered with four goals — the last three of which were game-winners — and one assist on the year. The Bruins don’t rely on Frederic for offensive flair, but they could use his physical forechecking, particularly with the bottom six lacking both of late.

“He’s just got to play his game and do his part,” Cassidy said. “Get the motor going early. Just make sure you have some pace to your game. I think the rest will fall into place. We’ll coach him up as we go.”

…

Defenseman Kevan Miller returned after a day off to rest his knee … Connor Clifton, a healthy scratch the last two games, replaced Steven Kampfer on the back end. He paired with Jeremy Lauzon … With a win and a Rangers loss to Buffalo, the Penguins would clinch a playoff spot. On March 1, they were fifth in the East Division, and tied for 15th in the NHL (11-8-1). They entered Tuesday 21-6-2 since, first in the East and tied for third in the NHL (32-14-3) … As of Tuesday morning, four teams had clinched playoff spots: Carolina in the Central; Vegas, Colorado, and surprising Minnesota in the West ... Penguins captain Sidney Crosby entered the night at 2-36—56, 1 point behind fellow Nova Scotian Brad Marchand (25-32—57) for seventh in the NHL scoring race. Another native son of Nova Scotia, Nathan MacKinnon, was third (19-41—60).

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.