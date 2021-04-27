Lively Bruin offense shows off its skill in a victory over Penguins

David Krejci, Brad Marchand, and Taylor Hall provided the goals, Rask stopped 25 of 26 shots, and the Bruins ended their five-game road trip with an emphatic 3-1 win.

Better news: the rest of the group on Tuesday also looked like themselves.

PITTSBURGH — After rolling out a 22-year-old Tuukka Rask impersonator two days before, the Bruins had the genuine article between the pipes.

The Bruins (28-14-6), blanked by these Penguins, 1-0, in a stellar Jeremy Swayman start on Sunday, responded with two killer forward lines, more excellent goaltending, and hard-charging, committed work from everyone else. They also kept their edge on the Rangers (26-18-6) for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East. They denied the Penguins (32-15-3), who had won four in a row, a chance to punch their ticket.

All Boston’s goals were on the rush, and all of them were pretty. The Bruins opened the scoring late in the second with a highlight-reel strike from Krejci, who abused defenseman Mike Matheson before beating netminder Tristan Jarry with a backhander in the slot.

Marchand and David Pastrnak buzz-sawed their way to the 2-0 goal at 9:11 of the third, Marchand jamming home a third-chance rebound after the two barrelled into the zone. Marchand, booed every time he touched the puck, heard 4,672 fans at their loudest after his 26th goal of the season was announced. He moved into a tie for third place in goals, and fifth in points (58).

At 12:18 of the third, Hall provided his finest moment as Bruin.

On the rush, he took a drop from Krejci, saucered a self-pass over Sidney Crosby’s stick, and ripped a shot over Jarry’s blocker.

How’s your confidence now?

Hall has four goals and 7 points in nine games with the Bruins.

Rask had a shutout going until the last 2:21, when resurgent veteran Jeff Carter loaded up a heavy slapper from the right circle and beat him to the far side.

Other observations:

▪ Trying to snap a two-game skid against a team with five wins in a row, the Bruins submitted an excellent opening 40 minutes. They had a one-goal lead, the top two lines were buzzing, and they killed three penalties. Better yet, their ace was locked in.

▪ Rask looked playoff-ready. In full control, he stopped 17 shots in the first two periods, seven of them on the penalty kill. He showed his poise, holding his edges at the top of his crease and calmly shrugging off a blistering snapshot from a solo Jared McCann. He showed his athleticism, pushing swiftly to deny Zach Aston-Reese in one Penguin flurry.

▪ Rask also contributed to the game’s opening goal, and a goal for Krejci’s highlight reel. After pretty outlet feeds from Rask and Charlie McAvoy, the veteran pivot dangled around Matheson and beat Jarry, low glove, with a backhander from the slot. Krejci’s goal, with 1:50 left in the second, was his seventh of the season.

▪ Beyond Krejci’s strike, there was a lot to like about Boston’s top six. Breaking out of the zone with ease, the top two lines controlled shot attempts, 25-4, and shots, 15-2, through two periods. Krejci and Pastrnak made Jarry sweat with one-timers. Hall remained dangerous. The Penguins’ defense pair of Brian Dumoulin and Kris Letang took the worst of it, allowing 20 shot attempts in 40 minutes. They were outshot, 13-2.

▪ Solid work from Charlie Coyle and Sean Kuraly, the right wing and center on the third line. They connected for a pair of slick passing plays on the same shift in the second period, and both were skating hard.

▪ Over two games, the Bruins went 75:41 in Pittsburgh without earning a power play. They finally got a call in the second period. After the heat rose and the Penguins went to the power play three times (including a too many men call), ex-BU winger Evan Rodrigues was whistled for roughing Jeremy Lauzon. A borderline infraction. The refs didn’t put the Bruins on a 5 on 3 after Colton Sceviour broke Bergeron’s stick with a slash.

▪ Marchand continues to be hated in enemy buildings. Booed nearly every time he touched the puck during these two games in Pittsburgh, he had one fan in the upper level at PPG Paints Arena calling him a “loser” as he lustily booed him. A heated Marchand may have had similar feelings for referee Jean Hebert. In the first, Marchand was dumped behind the play, leaving him in the zone as his linemates went the other way. He gave it to Hebert all the way to the bench. Assistant Joe Sacco gave him a whack on the shoulder to cool it.

▪ The Bruins looked as if they were going to be missing a defenseman with 4:36 left in the first. Connor Clifton, returning to the order after two games as a healthy scratch, took a Crosby snapshot off the inside of the left knee. Rask and Coyle helped him off the ice. He needed assistance from a trainer to get down the tunnel. But he did not miss a shift.

▪ Out of mothballs, Trent Frederic didn’t see much action in the first two periods (6:35), but he was promoted to the third line during the second period. He also threw his weight around a bit. He bashed Letang with a check in the final seconds of the first. Skating by him after the buzzer, Frederic tapped him with his stick. Letang let him know where he could go.

▪ The ice at PPG seemed to be in good condition, despite the fact it was 80-plus degrees in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.