NHL is preparing contingency plans for the playoffs

The NHL is preparing to adjust playoff contingency plans if virus restrictions in Canada prevent travel between provinces or back and forth to the United States. “Where we play is going to depend on COVID, obviously — we hope to keep everybody healthy — and it’s going to depend on government regulations in terms of where we’re going to be able to travel our players and our teams and where we can’t,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday. “If we can’t travel in Canada, either as among the provinces or from the US to Canada and back, we’ll make whatever adjustments we have to do to get the playoffs completed.” Bettman called the situation “wildly unpredictable” and one that changes daily. The NHL kicked the can down the road on cross-border travel by having all seven Canadian teams play in the same division for the entire regular season and first two rounds of the playoffs. The first time a Canadian team would need to play a counterpart in the US would be in June, though there has been speculation about the first two rounds of the North Division playoffs happening in a quarantined bubble.

For all of the pandemic-related planning discussed for this year’s return of Wimbledon — much still to be determined, including fan capacity and prize money — Tuesday’s biggest news out of the All England Club takes effect in 2022: There will be play on the Grand Slam tournament’s middle Sunday. In addition to creating a 14-day event by eliminating the traditional break at the midpoint, the historic decision forever alters what has come to be known as “Manic Monday,” the opening of Week 2 that made Wimbledon the only major tennis championship with all 16 women’s and men’s fourth-round singles matches scheduled for the same day. Instead, under a plan organizers “intend to make a permanent part of the schedule,” the fourth round will be split between Sunday and Monday next year, All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt said during a video conference.

Advertisement

Soccer

Liverpool reports loss of $64 million

Liverpool reported a pre-tax loss of $64 million for the last financial year, mainly because of the impact the coronavirus outbreak had on the English champion’s media revenue and matchday income. The losses for the financial year ending May 2020, a period covering the first three months of the pandemic when the Premier League was suspended, equated to a negative swing of $122 million) from Liverpool’s position a year ago.

Advertisement

Stan Kroenke won’t sell Arsenal

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke said he is “100 percent committed” to the Premier League club and will not be selling it, amid interest from the founder of music streaming service Spotify. Arsenal fans have called for Kroenke to leave after he was one of the instigators of the ill-fated European Super League project. Daniel Ek, the Swedish businessman who founded Spotify and is an Arsenal supporter, has said on Twitter he would be “happy to throw my hat in the ring” if Kroenke wanted to sell and reportedly has enlisted the help of former Arsenal players Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira.

Miscellany

Golfer Tyrrell Hatton fourth to withdraw from Valspar after positive test

Tyrrell Hatton is the fourth golfer to have to withdraw from this week’s Valspar Championship because of a positive test for the coronavirus. Hatton is the No. 8 player in the world ranking, making him the highest-ranked player to test positive on the PGA Tour since world No. 1 Dustin Johnson in Las Vegas last October. Sepp Straka, Will Gordon and Brice Garnett also tested positive this week and withdrew. It’s the first time four players have tested positive at a tournament since the PGA Tour returned from the pandemic in June … All-Big 12 forward Derek Culver decided to skip his senior season at West Virginia to enter the NBA Draft.