The Red Sox are up against one of the best in Mets ace Jacob deGrom, but does he really have the stuff of legends?

Reminds me of when Oakland’s 10-1, soon-to-be-anointed MVP and Cy Young Vida Blue faced the Red Sox at Fenway Park in May of 1971 (a year in which Blue went 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA and 301 strikeouts). J.D. Martinez better have his iPad fully charged for this one.

The vaunted Red Sox lineup will face the best pitcher in baseball Wednesday night at Citi Field in New York. It’ll be Boston’s turn to take a shot at the Mets’ Jacob deGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner who’ll come into the game with an ERA of 0.31 and 50 strikeouts to go with only three walks in his first 29 innings of 2021.

Acting Mets general manager Zack Scott says deGrom is the best he’s seen since Pedro Martinez. Former batting champ Keith Hernandez says deGrom is the best he’s seen since Randy Johnson.

It’s heady stuff. It’s must-see TV. And like everything in New York, it’s larger than life. Perhaps even, dare we say, a little overrated?

Don’t get me wrong, sports fans. DeGrom is on fire, and for all we know, he might no-hit the slugging Sox. But as I sift through the numbers and press clippings, I can’t get past the nagging notion that hungry-for-a-superstar New Yorkers have gotten carried away with deGrom’s meteoric start.

I have read that deGrom is bound for Cooperstown. I am told he was voted New York’s athlete of the decade for 2010-19 (this would vault him past Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Eli Manning, Henrik Lundqvist, and, of course, Rasheed Wallace). The New York Post’s Mike Vaccaro — one of the best sports scribes in America — wrote Sunday that deGrom is performing at a level few will ever reach and invoked the names of Babe Ruth, Wilt Chamberlain, Wayne Gretzky, Tiger Woods, Mike Tyson, and Serena Williams.

“This is the kind of company Jacob deGrom keeps now,” Vaccaro wrote.

Yikes. When I read that, I knew I had to watch Wednesday’s Sox-Mets game. I also had to give Vaccaro a call to see if he needed to be hosed down.

“It’s been a long time between drinks of water around here,” Vaccaro said with a chuckle. “We embrace what we can. Knick fans haven’t seen good basketball in decades, so when we see Julius Randle, we ask, ‘Is he Kareem or is he Jordan?’

“What I was trying to say was that deGrom has been so much better than everybody else in the game this year. I mentioned that it could only last another week or month, so savor it while it lasts. Certainly Ruth and Gretzky were good for a long time. So from that standpoint, there was probably a little hyperbole. But as long as this lasts, I’m going to ride that wave of purple prose into the ocean.”

As he should. Here in Boston, there may have been a time or two when I overstated the greatness of Drew Bledsoe or Nomar Garciaparra. But perhaps we should feel bad for our New York counterparts. In this century alone, Bostonians have had Tom Brady, Pedro Martinez, Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz, Mookie Betts, and Kevin Garnett. Let the pitiful New Yorkers have their little fun with a soon-to-be-33-year-old pitcher who is 72-52 lifetime with a 2.55 ERA.

DeGrom is on a fast path to a third Cy Young Award in four seasons and is throwing harder today than he was when he was 28. The guy cracked 101 miles per hour with his 103rd pitch in one game. He struck out nine batters in a row against Colorado. He reminds New Yorkers of Tom Seaver and Dwight Gooden, which is what we say when Chris Sale pitches like Roger Clemens (1986) or Pedro (1999-2000).

Undrafted out of high school, late bloomer deGrom was a shortstop/pitcher at Stetson University in DeLand, Fla., when he hit his only college homer — off Florida Gulf Coast lefty Sale — in the 2010 Atlantic Sun Conference championship. The Mets drafted deGrom in the ninth round that year, and he came to the bigs as part of New York’s stable of starting studs with Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, and Steven Matz. Those four started every game of the Mets’ 2015 World Series loss to the Royals.

Harvey was the ace in 2015, then Syndergaard, but now it’s deGrom — winner of the Cy Young Award in both 2018 and 2019. DeGrom’s 2021 start is drawing comparisons to Gooden’s 24-4, 1.53 ERA, 268 strikeout season in 1985. DeGrom is the first big league pitcher to strike out 50 batters in his first four starts — a stat somewhat reflective of an era in which hitters are encouraged to keep swinging for the fences, even on 0-and-2 counts.

Since the start of the 2018 season, deGrom’s ERA is 2.00 in 80 starts, and he has 678 strikeouts in 518 innings. Despite these overwhelming numbers, he is only 27-20 in that stretch. He is the king of paltry run support. But is he a Hall of Famer?

Certainly, no pitcher in 2021 is going to win 24 games, but is it too much to ask for a Cy Young honoree to win more than 21 games over his two Cy seasons? DeGrom turns 33 in June and is still 28 wins shy of 100. Maybe we can slow down the Cooperstown Express.

Meanwhile, let’s enjoy the show. It has to be better than Scal making excuses for the Celtics against the Hornets again, right?

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.