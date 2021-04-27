Red Sox need bottom of the order to pick up its production

Before Tuesday’s game, the Red Sox led the majors in batting average (.276), slugging (.455), and OPS (.794). But much of that success should be attributed to the top of the order. The bottom part of the lineup, on the other hand, has been virtually nonexistent — particularly in the last week or so. In the Red Sox’ last six games before Tuesday, the Nos. 7, 8, 9 spots in the lineup hit just .174 with a 32.9 percent strikeout rate.

NEW YORK — The Red Sox entered their two-game series with the Mets as arguably the best offense in baseball.

Advertisement

“We knew that we were going to have some swing misses,” manager Alex Cora said before the game. “But we have to make contact. It’s important.”

The bottom of the order is interchangeable for a Red Sox team that has now adopted lineup versatility and flexibility. It’s largely made up of some variation of Marwin Gonzalez, Hunter Renfroe/Franchy Cordero and Bobby Dalbec. Each of their struggles have been well-documented, though Dalbec has shown flashes of offensive success — including his first home run of the season Tuesday night off the Mets’ David Peterson in the third inning — and Gonzalez has come up with key hits.

As Cora noted, they knew the swings and misses would come with that group. Yet in some sense, the Red Sox saw it as a trade-off for power. For example, having Dalbec in the No. 9 spot as a lethal power threat is daunting for any opposing pitching staff.

“When they can make contact, the ball travels, right?” Cora said. “And that’s something that we bought into, that concept with this lineup. We knew it was going to be different. We were counting on power numbers.”

In 259 plate appearances entering Tuesday, Nos. 7-9 hitters had just a .292 slugging percentage this season and one home run (by Renfroe). Dalbec’s power, though, is never a question and he’ll certainly have his moments this year when he’ll hit home runs by the bushel. Yet the current reality for the Sox is that they can’t expect the top of the order to keep this going. At some point, like in any season, the team’s heavy hitters will run into some sort of dry spell, which means the other players will have to step up.

Advertisement

“So far, it hasn’t worked out,” Cora said. “But we still have a good offense without them contributing yet. So at one point, they’re gonna start doing that.”

Verdugo sits out

Alex Verdugo (hamstring) did not start Tuesday’s game but Cora said he was good to go. J.D. Martinez got the start in left field . . . X-rays on Christian Arroyo (left hand contusion) came back negative, but Cora said the infielder is still sore. Arroyo was available to pinch-run but Cora said they would much rather stay away from using him . . . Following Gov. Charlie Baker’s announcement regarding the next phases in Massachusetts’s reopening, the Red Sox will open Fenway Park to 25 percent capacity beginning May 10 . . . Garrett Richards became the first Red Sox pitcher to bat in a game since Rick Porcello on Sept. 15, 2019 vs. the Phillies . . . The Red Sox’ taxi squad for this road trip includes Eduard Bazardo, Daniel Gossett, Jonathan Araúz, César Puello and Chris Herrmann. The Sox players from the team’s alternate site in Worcester are also here in New York, playing the Mets in a two-game set that began Tuesday in Brooklyn. Bazardo, Gossett, Aráuz, Puello, and Herrmann were able to participate while also remaining part of the taxi squad.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.