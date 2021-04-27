The son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn is a physically imposing cornerback who will jolt receivers at the line and bully them throughout their routes. He’s an extremely smooth player with excellent ball skills (23 passes defensed in 30 games) and closing speed. Played in the always-tough SEC.—

The top defensive backs available in the NFL Draft, with name, college, height, weight, 40 time (unofficial), and projected round.

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama, 6-1, 202, 4.42, 1

The son of former NFL cornerback Patrick, he has an excellent blend of instincts and athleticism. His anticipation is elite and he specializes in getting his hands on the ball and will fight through the whistle to prevent completions (think Malcolm Butler). Consistently shined against top competition.

Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech, 6-2, 207, N/A, 1

If not for his medicals (torn ACL, two back surgeries), he would not only be the No. 1 cornerback in the class but the No. 1 defender overall. He appears on track to be ready for camp in July. His size and speed are outstanding, and future opponents will not enjoy visiting Farley Island.

Richie Grant, Central Florida, 6-0, 200, 4.53, 2

A nonstop-motoring ballhawk safety, Grant has excellent instincts and anticipation. This guy is always around the ball and created 15 turnovers (10 picks, 5 forced fumbles) in his four seasons. Will fit better as a free safety but is a willing tackler who could slide toward the box for run support.

Jevon Holland, Oregon, 6-0, 207, 4.46, 2

A nickel corner/safety hybrid, Holland has terrific ball skills: 9 interceptions, 10 passes defensed in 27 games. A smart player who quarterbacked the Ducks’ secondary, he was rarely out of position, and his tackling chops (108 in 27 games) are unquestioned.

Best of the rest: Tyson Cambell, Georgia (CB), 6-2, 185 pounds; Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State (CB), 5-10, 185; Aaron Robinson, Centra Florida (CB), 6-1, 190; Eric Stokes, Georgia (CB), 6-1, 190; Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse (CB), 6-3, 215; Trevon Moehrig, Texas Christian (S), 6-1, 210; Talanoa Hufanga, Southern Cal (S), 6-1, 210; Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State (S), 6-3, 215; Tyree Gillespie, Missouri (S), 6-0, 200; Jamien Sherwood, Auburn (S), 6-1, 204.

