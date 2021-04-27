Turner Sports, NHL announce seven-year broadcast rights deal

Turner Sports joins ESPN, which came to terms with the NHL for the larger portion of the rights deal in March , as the league’s new rights holders.

Turner Sports and the league announced Tuesday afternoon that they have reached a seven-year multimedia deal that includes rights to air the Stanley Cup Final on TNT three times over the length of the contract. The network also will be the annual home of the NHL Winter Classic on New Year’s Day.

The NHL will have two new broadcast rights holders when the puck drops for the 2021-22 season.

NBC Sports has been the primary television home of the NHL in the United States since 2005. Their current contract expires after this season.

As part of the new agreement, Turner Sports – which already has rights deals with Major League Baseball and, most prominently, the NBA – will air 72 regular-season NHL games on its networks. It will also carry half of the Stanley Cup Playoffs each year, including the first and second-round games and conference finals.

WarnerMedia, which owns Turner, gains extensive digital and streaming rights in the deal. Live streaming and simulcasts will be utilized on another WarnerMedia property, HBO Max. Bleacher Report, a Turner Sports property, will have digital and highlight rights.

“Turner Sports is known for its outstanding sports coverage, quality and innovation and we are thrilled that this new partnership will provide our fans with the content they love on the platforms and devices of their choice,” said NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in a statement.

“TNT is a proven and acclaimed destination for sports fans and we will also benefit from the deep connection Bleacher Report has with young digital-savvy fans. Having WarnerMedia join the NHL family as co-rights holders for the next seven years gives us incredible reach, positions us well for the future as the media landscape continues to evolve, and will fuel continued growth for the NHL and our clubs.”

On March 10, the NHL and ESPN announced their agreement on the first part of the rights deal, also for seven years. ESPN and ABC gained rights to broadcast four Stanley Cup Finals in that stretch.

Per Sports Business Journal, Turner will pay $225 million per year for the rights. The previously agreed-upon ESPN deal is for approximately $400 million per year.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.