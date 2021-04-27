Despite Jaylen Brown’s 39 points, Celtics hit low point in loss to Thunder, and other observations

But this was a rare game in which that really should not have mattered. The Thunder, who played in Philadelphia Monday night, came to TD Garden with a 14-game losing streak and a roster that made that seem understandable.

The Celtics were undermanned against the Thunder, not that that is anything new. Starters Kemba Walker (side strain), Jayson Tatum (ankle, rest), and Robert Williams (knee) were all sidelined.

Then they took the floor against the Celtics and mostly controlled their 119-115 win, another low point in a season that has been full of them for Boston.

The Celtics made just 11 of 49 3-pointers, helping explain how Oklahoma City won despite committing 27 turnovers. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 39 points and rookie Payton Pritchard scored a career-high 28.

The Celtics led, 91-90, before the Thunder reclaimed the lead with a 7-0 burst that was capped by a pair of Darius Bazley baskets inside. And as the Thunder extended their lead afterward, the Celtics seemed ready to concede.

But teams do not lose 14 games in a row by accident, and the Thunder showed how they reached this point. Oklahoma City led, 110-100, with one minute left before Pritchard hit a 3-pointer. Evan Fournier then stole the inbounds pass and converted a layup. Boston then came up with another steal and Marcus Smart hit two free throws to make it 110-107 with 47.9 seconds left.

The Celtics nearly came up with their third steal in a row, this one on a wobbly outlet pass, but the Bazley came up with it and pushed in for a dunk with 38.6 seconds to play.

Boston once again seemed finished in the final seconds before Brown hit a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left to make it 117-114. After a timeout, Fournier stole the inbounds pass and was fouled with 3.2 seconds to play. He made the first and intentionally missed the second, but Boston couldn’t come up with the rebound.

Observations from the game:

▪ All the absences created an opportunity forFournier to find a rhythm with some extended playing time. He struggled mightily in his first two games back after being sidelined because of COVID-19, and the extra chances combined with the weak opponent figured to be a good combination.

But the first half unfolded much like the previous two games. Fournier, who started for Boston, was unable to get untracked.

Just 90 seconds into the game he came up with a steal and had a chance for an easy basket, but seemed caught deciding between a dunk or a layup and he missed the shot. Then his first 3-pointer thudded off the rim, and things hardly got better. He snapped an 0 for 13 drought by hitting an easy 12-footer, then followed that up with a missed layup and a 3-pointer that caromed off the side of the backboard. He did start the third quarter with a pair of 3-pointers, but three more misses followed.

The Celtics will need a boost from Fournier if they are to make an extended playoff run. There’s still time for him to find his way, but he’s clearly not himself yet.

▪ The Celtics missed their first six 3-pointers, most of which were good, open looks. That allowed the Thunder to inch out to an early lead and gain a bit of confidence, something that has been lacking during a miserable stretch in which they had lost 17 of 18 games. Oklahoma City led by as many as 11 points in the first half and stretched its lead without even shooting the ball particularly well. But the visitors had success attacking the rim, where they converted some tough layups and drew fouls that resulted in 17 first-half free throws.

▪ Still, Boston trailed just 55-49 at halftime, and Pritchard played a key role in keeping his team close. He drilled a pair of 3-pointers after the Thunder opened up their first double-digit lead in the first quarter. Then he closed the half with authority, converting a tough layup before attacking inside for another basket. With Walker and Tatum out and Fournier struggling, the Celtics were forced to deploy plenty of offensively-challenged lineups, but Pritchard has shown that he is able to take command on his own, regardless of the group he his surrounded by — and that’s exactly what he did, scoring 17 first-half points on 6 of 8 shooting.

▪ The Thunder led, 64-53, in the opening minutes of the third quarter. But all of their leads felt temporary because of their turnovers. They had 20 through the first three quarters, helping Boston tie the score at 78 at the start of the fourth. Brown was by far the best player in this game and he made it clear during the Celtics’ third-quarter run. He had 11 points, most of which came on strong and acrobatic drives to the rim.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.