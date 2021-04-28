Domhnall Gleeson joins ‘The White House Plumbers’ cast

HBO’s five-part miniseries about Watergate, called “The White House Plumbers,” continues to sound promising, not least of all because it’s from the executive producers behind “Veep,” including Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel, and Frank Rich. It will tell the story of how President Nixon’s Watergate masterminds wound up destroying the presidency they were zealously trying to protect.

The cast keeps gaining names of interest. Domhnall Gleeson, who is currently playing a dum-dum named Doofus on Amazon’s “Frank of Ireland,” will play John Dean, the White House counsel for Nixon who was, according to the FBI, a “master manipulator” of the Watergate scandal. Woody Harrelson will play E. Howard Hunt, who, with G. Gordon Liddy, plotted the Watergate burglaries. And Justin Theroux, whose Apple TV+ series based on his uncle Paul Theroux’s novel “The Mosquito Coast” begins Friday, will play Liddy.