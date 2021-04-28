Local bestsellers for the week ending April 25

1. The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country Amanda Gorman Viking

3. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

4. The Four Winds Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s

5. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

6. First Person Singular: Stories Haruki Murakami Knopf

7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V.E. Schwab Tor

8. When the Stars Go Dark Paula McLain Ballantine

9. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead Books

10. We Begin at the End Chris Whitaker Holt

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide Anthony Bourdain & Laurie Woolever Ecco

2. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

3. Finding Freedom: A Cook’s Story; Remaking a Life from Scratch Erin French Celadon Books

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

5. Philip Roth: The Biography Blake Bailey Norton

6. Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty Patrick Radden Keefe Doubleday

7. Cook This Book: Techniques That Teach and Recipes to Repeat Molly Baz Clarkson Potter

8. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race Walter Isaacson S&S

9. Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun Harper Perennial

10. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

2. The Rose Code Kate Quinn Morrow

3. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

4. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

5. The Book of Longings Sue Monk Kidd Penguin

6. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

7. The House in the Cerulean Sea TJ Klune Tor

8. All Adults Here Emma Straub Riverhead Books

9. Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid Putnam

10. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing: Essays Lauren Hough Vintage

3. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

4. The Body Keeps the Score Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

5. Nomadland Jessica Bruder Norton

6. Hood Feminism Mikki Kendall Penguin

7. Minor Feelings Cathy Park Hong One World

8. My Grandmother’s Hands Resmaa Menakem Central Recovery Press

9. Why Fish Don’t Exist Lulu Miller S&S

10. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes Sam Sifton Ten Speed Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, April 25. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.